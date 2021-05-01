Falcons draft bio: Avery Williams, CB, Boise State

Fifth round (183th overall) – Avery Williams, CB, Boise State
Height: 5-foot-9 Weight: 195 40-yard dash: 4.46 seconds
Overview: A very aggressive and physical cornerback for his size. Plays well in zone coverages and displayed good knowledge of route combinations. He returned a kick 99 yards for a touchdown, averaged 24.0 yards over three punt returns, with a long of 36, at Hawaii in 2020. He was voted the Mountain West special-teams player of the year in 2019.
