BreakingNews
Motorcyclist charged with murder in death of Georgia state trooper
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons confirm hire of ex-UGA standout Nick Jones to Morris’ coaching staff

Former assistants Frank Bush, Steve Jackson headed to Titans
University of Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford loses the ball near midfield, but Georgia's Nick Jones (70) recovers the fumble at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2006. (KEITH HADLEY/AJC staff)�

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

University of Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford loses the ball near midfield, but Georgia's Nick Jones (70) recovers the fumble at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2006. (KEITH HADLEY/AJC staff)
By
46 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Former Georgia standout Nick Jones will serve as assistant offensive line coach for the Falcons, the team announced Friday.

Jones’ hiring previously was reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jones was with the Rams the past four seasons and worked primarily with the offensive line.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Before joining the Rams, Jones spent the 2020 season with the Falcons as a diversity coaching fellow.

He also has coached at Colorado State, Air Force and Georgia.

Jones, a native of Bowdon, was a four-year letterman at Georgia from 2003-06. He was named second-team All-SEC at center and was a co-captain in 2006.

Jones played in the NFL for the Seahawks (2007-09).

In other coaching news, the Falcons hired Kevin Koger as tight ends coach, Barrett Ruud as inside linebackers coach and Chandler Whitmer as passing-game specialist. The Falcons will retain Steven King as special-teams assistant.

Also, former linebackers coach Frank Bush and secondary coach Steve Jackson were added to coach Brian Callahan’s staff with the Titans.

Koger was the tight end coach for the Chargers for the past three seasons.

Rudd, who played eight seasons in the NFL, hasn’t coached in the league. He was the linebackers coach at Nebraska the past five seasons.

Whitmer was an offensive quality-control coach for the Chargers for the past three seasons, working mostly with the quarterbacks.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top