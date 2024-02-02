Falcons confirm hire of ex-UGA standout Nick Jones to Morris’ coaching staff

He also has coached at Colorado State, Air Force and Georgia.

Jones, a native of Bowdon, was a four-year letterman at Georgia from 2003-06. He was named second-team All-SEC at center and was a co-captain in 2006.

Jones played in the NFL for the Seahawks (2007-09).

In other coaching news, the Falcons hired Kevin Koger as tight ends coach, Barrett Ruud as inside linebackers coach and Chandler Whitmer as passing-game specialist. The Falcons will retain Steven King as special-teams assistant.

Also, former linebackers coach Frank Bush and secondary coach Steve Jackson were added to coach Brian Callahan’s staff with the Titans.

Koger was the tight end coach for the Chargers for the past three seasons.

Rudd, who played eight seasons in the NFL, hasn’t coached in the league. He was the linebackers coach at Nebraska the past five seasons.

Whitmer was an offensive quality-control coach for the Chargers for the past three seasons, working mostly with the quarterbacks.

