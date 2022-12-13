Falcons coach Arthur Smith explains the move to quarterback Desmond Ridder

On how the conversation went with Mariota this time around in comparison to when they were in Tennessee together: “Well, I’m in a different role, obviously, Mike Vrabel was the head coach then, and that’s a head coach’s decision. I was a coordinator, so it was a lot different this time around – a completely different set of circumstances. Those are never easy for any position, certainly for something as high profile as a quarterback who gets the most attention. Obviously, aware of that as well, but you try to be truthful, and whether they agree or not, those are conversations that you have to have, and that’s what we did, and we had it in person Thursday morning.”

On when he first thought that this may be a decision that he’d have to make regarding starting quarterback: “You’re constantly evaluating where you’re at, where your roster is, we’ve done this at different spots. We all know that a big part of this league that drives ratings and outcomes is the quarterback spot, so you’re always looking at it. In the last month or so, we’ve been in a lot of close games, and there’s things that we need to see evolve in the passing game as we evolve over the season, we like the progress that we’ve made in the running game – something that we think can benefit us not only in the short term but hopefully in the long term. That’s what you’re evaluating, our objective is to win.”

On whether he needs to alter how much of the playbook can be available to a rookie quarterback: “I think if we had to do that earlier in the season, we would’ve. That’s what you do with coaching, you’re always going to play to the strengths of your players, especially at the quarterback spot; I’m not rigid to that. Certainly, now with where he’s at and the growth and improvement that we feel that he’s made, not a lot right now. Otherwise, that would factor into that as well. If I thought that we had to restrict him, that wouldn’t be the best move, that wouldn’t be fair to this team. So, that certainly factored into it.”

On when he became comfortable with the idea of Ridder being able to grasp the playbook: “Well, he’s been one play away all year, and that’s what you do, you adapt. No different than when Kyle (Pitts) goes out, and you’ve got to have a backup plan in your game, how you want to finish the game, contingency plans, how you alter that. Certainly, maybe some schemes, maybe some personnel that you may get out of, but as you have more time to prepare, you alter it that way as well. You’re constantly evaluating; he’s been one play away all year.”

On the difference between being one play away from entering the game to knowing that you’re going to have the starting job: “Sure. I mean, you have more time right now. The circumstances change — ironic that our bye week came this year late, where we’re at — a lot of that certainly, accounted for why we made the decision and why we think now is the best time. Again, one play away and where he’s evolved, I think he’s taken a step over the last month.”

On whether he needed to see Ridder get the little nuances of the play calls down and wanting to see his confidence build over time before making this type of decision: “Yeah, that’s what I’m saying. He’s telling you the truth, certainly, that’s what you want to see as a rookie. Some guys hit walls, and there’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes and what you have to prepare to be a quarterback. Being a backup quarterback is a huge job, so there’s a lot that factored into it, and we’ve seen a lot of improvement from him which gives you a lot more confidence. It doesn’t guarantee you anything on Sunday, we have to prepare well all week. We’re excited about going down to New Orleans and playing the Saints. It’s a good opportunity for us as a team.”

On what that extra time looked like for Ridder over the bye week: “There are some things that he and I talked about that we wanted to work on, so that’s kind of what we did, private conversation. He was around all week, as was I, and we’re excited to see what it looks like the rest of the week and on Sunday. It’ll be a big challenge for us.”

On how he can make sure the moment doesn’t get too big for Ridder as he makes his first career start at the New Orleans: “If I thought the moment would be too big for him, I wouldn’t put him out there. I think that’s what gives me a lot of confidence. Again, that doesn’t guarantee us anything, it’s his first start — I don’t know, you could make a subjective argument of when the perfect time is when you make a move, that’s kind of life. If you like debates, those are fun debates to have, but the reality is our circumstances have changed where I felt we need to push this offense. There’s certainly, a risk every time you make that — if you take a step back, but we’ve got a lot of confidence in Desmond and where we’re at. Again, a part of it, too, is where the offensive line is at. It’s a very different situation than where we were earlier in the year, and consistently, we’ve got to be able to do that which also makes the transition easier when your O-line is playing better and you’re running the football. So, that also factored into it.”

On where Ridder’s game has taken the biggest leap over the last month: “I think mentally. Physically, we felt good, or else we would’ve signed another guy to give us a security blanket if we were worried about some of the physical, but I think mentally, it’s such a long season. You get through a season; I feel like it’s four lifetimes, so here we are in the fourth quarter of the season but really mentally. That’s what we expect and what we anticipate translating and hopefully, we have more success down in New Orleans.”

On what stood out during his evaluation period of the bye week other than quarterback: “A lot of stuff. We’ve got to continue to make sure that we’ve got the best guys out there in the secondary and the same with the inside linebackers. Obviously, we’ve got a lot of different guys playing up front, we need to find the right lineup in terms of this game plan as we go through the week. We finalize that, that’s always a huge factor — who’s up, who’s down part of the plan. Certainly, we’ve got a lot of wideout spots, who can help the most in part of this plan as well. We’ve been kind of running by committee anyways, so the quarterback is the biggest change offensively.”

On whether anything has changed drastically for New Orleans from Week one to Week 15: “They’re pretty consistent, that defense has been pretty good for a while, and they’ve got a lot of good veterans there. Offensively, as they’ve gone through it as every team has gone through injuries, they were in a close one on Monday night and had the bye like we did. We know it’s a challenge anytime you play a divisional game. It’s the NFL as you’ve watched football yesterday, we all know — not to be cliché but it’s the truth. Certainly, when it’s a divisional opponent, you know each other so well. Those are always big games regardless of record. We anticipate a great atmosphere down in New Orleans — haven’t been down there a ton. Obviously, last year, but we know it’s lively down there, I’m sure it’ll be loud. People will wake up early, I’m sure, and get their day started like they do down in New Orleans.”

On whether four games are enough to decide if Ridder can be the starter next season: “There’s a lot of things that factor, your circumstance change where we were a month ago as well. I know the reality you’re talking about, but we got to be concerned about what’s more important, and I think that’s lost, you’re certainly aware, but nothing matters unless we can go down and get a win in New Orleans, and the rest will take care of itself. So, our focus has got to be on the present and our present situation about going down on the road in a divisional game down in New Orleans. A lot of that other stuff doesn’t matter if we can’t go down there and get a win this weekend. As for the long term, you’re certainly hoping that it pays off, but short term, if we make this move it wouldn’t be fair to those guys that are in that situation and have been fighting all year. A lot of things factored into it, but got confidence in Desmond, and again, there’s a risk any time that you make a move, but you got to be able to take that if you want to break through and get out of this up and down inconsistency. We’ve been in a lot of close games, we’ve made a lot of progress, but our objective is to get over that hump, and if it benefits us in the long term, that’s a really good thing for us.”

On when Mariota will return to the field: “I do not, I’m just giving you the information that I’ve got, and I was putting in context on why we made the move with Logan. Also, putting in context, making the move with Des (Desmond Ridder) had nothing to do with that.”

On whether there is value in Mariota being able to help Ridder: “Of course, you want all your guys to be here, but guys got to make decisions based on the best interest. That’s a part of professional sports. You see it happen all over the place and you got to have plans and contingency plans. If the contingency plan was to get Logan in here, somebody that I’m very familiar with, that’s been in Tennessee, and if Logan’s job on Sunday is to be the backup, I’ll have a clear picture when we talk again on Wednesday to be able to give you the, ‘hey, this is definitely what’s happening and what’s not.’ At least having Logan in here gives us another option, you got Feleipe (Franks) as well, but to feel more comfortable, you got to have contingency plans.”

On whether he expects Mariota back this season: “I can’t answer that right now. If somebody goes on IR, I wouldn’t anticipate him back, but until that decision has been made and finalized — now we’re just talking hypotheticals, and I’m not trying to be evasive, but I’m just telling you the information as I have it.”

On whether he’ll be replacing any other starters: “We’ll see how the rest of the week goes. Again, a lot of it will be how we think the game plan is. Some things we want to see better from certain players, and we’ll give them the opportunity to show us, and as we finalize the plan and we’ll let New Orleans figure that out on Sunday. That’s the biggest one because we’re not going to sit here and play these silly games, hide a quarterback. Whether you guys are out there or not, we’ve got to prepare to get Desmond ready to start.”

On whether he mentioned cornerback and inside linebackers among the other positions that he’s evaluated over the bye week: “I mentioned D-line, I mentioned outside linebacker, pretty much the entire defense. I believe I did, I don’t know if I got specific, but I said upfront we rotate a lot of guys, I’ll check the transcripts.”

On whether Wilkinson will go back to his left guard position once he gets off of injured reserve: “I’d anticipate that. If we feel he’s healthy, yes.”

On whether there is any extra prep or practice for Ridder this week: “Every quarterback I’ve worked with is different, their process — obviously he’s young, and that’s been a big part of his development behind the scenes is finding that routine and that’s real. As long as this season is in the balance, the way he prepares, it’ll be some more things that we do. I have to with Des, too. He’s got his week in order that’ll be new to him. You guys are going to have to talk to him this week, and all of that stuff factors in, those are different time commitments that are a responsibility to being a starter in the National Football League. He’s got to figure that out, and we’ll do everything we can to help him.”

On what areas of the passing game he could see improving under Ridder: “We have certain games where we didn’t pick the ball up that much, but we certainly have, and recently, as you continue to evolve because you got to improve. Like I said, I’ve been pleased with the progress we’ve had in the run game, it’s been pretty consistent, it doesn’t mean anything for Sunday. We’ve got to go down there and play well, prepare against a good front. Some of those are private conversations, but we need more production, things that we’ve tried to do, and that’s not putting all the blame on him, but there’s certain things that we want to see. We feel Desmond’s got a chance to provide that spark.”

On what Ridder has to do to win the support of the team and what characteristics he possesses to achieve that: “I’ve got to be thankful for everything that Marcus has done for us this year. Other than the Cincinnati game, it’s been a grind, but the fact is we are 5-8. Regardless of what’s around us it doesn’t matter, we need to get over that hump, and that’s what I said before. We’ve got to find ways to get back on a winning track. Really the challenge for Desmond is you’ve got to go earn the respect. Just because you’re named a starter, doesn’t mean he can come in there like he’s the new sheriff in town. He’s a rookie, and he’s got to prove that he can be successful, and I believe he will, but he’s got to do it his own way, and it’s going to organically happen. He has to go in there and be himself. Everybody’s got their own way, and he can’t think of anybody but himself, but I think once he finds success, they can lean into him a little bit more, that’s all we’re going to ask him.”

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD