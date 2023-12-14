Falcons’ Calais Campbell: ‘This defense is so close to being special’

“But this defense is so close to being special,” defensive end Calais Campbell said. “We just have to keep sawing wood. Keep focusing on the small details and just do our job at a high level. The hallmark of it is consistency.”

The Falcons (6-7) are set to face the Panthers (1-12) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Falcons won the first meeting, 24-10 on Sept. 10.

The Falcons rank in the top half of the NFL in total yards allowed (313.9, 11th), rushing yards allowed (110.9, 15th) and passing yards allowed (203, 9th). They are in the bottom half of the league in points allowed (20.7 per game, 21st).

“There’s a lot of good football out there being played,” Campbell said. “We are going to keep our heads high. We’re going to focus. We’re going to figure out how to be better going forward. There is a lot of football left in front of us.”

Coach Arthur Smith’s message to the team after they gave up a game-winning touchdown pass with 31 seconds left against the Bucs was simple.

“Keep your head up, keep focused and keep fighting,” Campbell said. “It starts with understanding that we’re close. We are closer than we think.”

The Falcons will get a chance to flex against a Carolina offense that ranks at the bottom of the league in yards gained (270, 30th), passing yards (165.7, 31st) and points scored (15.2, 30th). The only thing the Panthers do well is run the football with running backs Chuba Hubbard and Myle Sanders.

The Panthers average 104.3 yards rushing per game, which ranks 21st in the league.

“It’s going to take all of us,” Campbell said. “We have a team that’s talented. When we are doing right, it’s a thing of beauty, but we just have to be more consistent. We have to make sure that we stay grounded. You don’t know which plays are going to make a difference in the ballgame. So, every play is crucial.”

Campbell has been making sure that the younger players get in the right frame of mind after the tough loss.

“The biggest thing is make sure that guys are focused, guys are locked in,” Campbell said. “A lot of it is stuff that I tell myself. I’m just spreading confidence, good energy. Even though it burns and even through it’s painful, keep your heads up and let’s keep going forward.”

Before the late-game collapse against the Bucs, the defense had not allowed a touchdown in the two previous games.

“Turn the tape on,” Campbell said. “You see a lot of guys that care, guys that are focused, and we’ll just continue to give great effort no matter what happens.

“We just have to be a little bit more disciplined in crucial situations. But especially on this defense. We are so close to being so good. It’s like crazy. Hopefully, we can get a little more healthier, that matters, too.”

Veteran linebacker Bud Dupree shares Campbell’s view of the defense.

“We have to get off the field in critical situations,” Dupree said. “We know that when we get in sudden-change (situations) we have to capitalize on that more often. We have to start giving them three points when we can.”

Also, the defense wants to shut down drives before they getting started.

“Three and outs,” Dupree said. “Give them three plays, and then get off the field. We know that it doesn’t always have to be a turnover. It doesn’t always have to be an interception. But it does have to be great plays. PBUs (pass break-ups) or getting pressure in the guy’s face.”

The Falcons felt they could have stopped the Bucs on a fourth-and-1 on what turned into their game-winning touchdown drive.

“Stopping the run in crucial moments like that, you can’t let a running back get three yards,” Dupree said. “You have to stop him behind the line of scrimmage.”

The Falcons don’t believe fatigue is a factor in their late-game lapses.

“I feel that we, Art and (strength coach Thomas) Stallworth do a great job of conditioning us when it comes to the fatigue and the conditioning aspect,” Dupree said. “We are always one step ahead of that. It’s about communicating and knowing where you’re supposed to be and then the guys up front putting pressure on them and stopping the run.”

