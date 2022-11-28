Falcons’ Arthur Smith: ‘They made a play at the end’

LANDOVER, Md. — Here’s what Arthur Smith had to say after the 19-13 loss to the Commanders:
On the loss: “Obviously, disappointed to lose, especially when it happens like that. Our guys, I love them. It’s a resilient group. You’ve got to give credit to Washington. They made a play at the end. We had the look we wanted. The guy tipped the ball up, and he caught it. So, unfortunately, that’s the way it went. Our guys understand that it’s always going to sting. We get back tomorrow. We’ll get up and get back to work. Try to correct things and come out swinging because we have a big (game) next against Pittsburgh.”
On Marcus Mariota’s run on first-and-goal: “I’m not going to go over scheme, but there are a lot of options. The way the Washington defender played it, thankfully Marcus was able to get out of it (for a loss of 2 yards). You come back, and we’ve got plenty of time. We still had our timeouts. Those are decisions that you make. You have to live with them. We liked the look, but, unfortunately, the result is not what he’s looking for. Hats off to their (defensive) line. They tipped a lot of balls today and didn’t really get a lot of pressure. The way our line played ... they made one more play at the end. It’s natural. You live with that. That’s part of coaching in the NFL. You’ve got to be ready to make the call. Give Washington credit. They made the play.”
On the final play call and how he will process that: “It’s an emotional game. The easy thing to do is look for some kind of excuse, and, at the end of the day, that’s what you live with as a play-caller. We liked the look, but again, they had a say. Tipped the ball so you go back and replay a lot of things that lead up to it. This, that, whatever, and ultimately when you can take the emotion out, and you gotta be as objective as you can be. That’s what we pride ourselves on. Unfortunately, we came up short, and you live with those decisions.”
On how Mariota played: “Pretty solid. Ran the ball pretty well, made some big-time plays. Yet, we came up short. A lot of things to dissect when you lose. Our guys played pretty physical up front against a good front; obviously, we didn’t get it done.”
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17
Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15
Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24
Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
