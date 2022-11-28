BreakingNews
Falcons’ Arthur Smith: ‘They made a play at the end’

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

LANDOVER, Md. — Here’s what Arthur Smith had to say after the 19-13 loss to the Commanders:

On the loss: “Obviously, disappointed to lose, especially when it happens like that. Our guys, I love them. It’s a resilient group. You’ve got to give credit to Washington. They made a play at the end. We had the look we wanted. The guy tipped the ball up, and he caught it. So, unfortunately, that’s the way it went. Our guys understand that it’s always going to sting. We get back tomorrow. We’ll get up and get back to work. Try to correct things and come out swinging because we have a big (game) next against Pittsburgh.”

ExploreCommanders stymie late Falcons’ scoring drive to secure 19-13 win

On Marcus Mariota’s run on first-and-goal: “I’m not going to go over scheme, but there are a lot of options. The way the Washington defender played it, thankfully Marcus was able to get out of it (for a loss of 2 yards). You come back, and we’ve got plenty of time. We still had our timeouts. Those are decisions that you make. You have to live with them. We liked the look, but, unfortunately, the result is not what he’s looking for. Hats off to their (defensive) line. They tipped a lot of balls today and didn’t really get a lot of pressure. The way our line played ... they made one more play at the end. It’s natural. You live with that. That’s part of coaching in the NFL. You’ve got to be ready to make the call. Give Washington credit. They made the play.”

On the final play call and how he will process that: “It’s an emotional game. The easy thing to do is look for some kind of excuse, and, at the end of the day, that’s what you live with as a play-caller. We liked the look, but again, they had a say. Tipped the ball so you go back and replay a lot of things that lead up to it. This, that, whatever, and ultimately when you can take the emotion out, and you gotta be as objective as you can be. That’s what we pride ourselves on. Unfortunately, we came up short, and you live with those decisions.”

On how Mariota played: “Pretty solid. Ran the ball pretty well, made some big-time plays. Yet, we came up short. A lot of things to dissect when you lose. Our guys played pretty physical up front against a good front; obviously, we didn’t get it done.”

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

