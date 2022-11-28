Falcons’ Arthur Smith: ‘They made a play at the end’

On the loss: “Obviously, disappointed to lose, especially when it happens like that. Our guys, I love them. It’s a resilient group. You’ve got to give credit to Washington. They made a play at the end. We had the look we wanted. The guy tipped the ball up, and he caught it. So, unfortunately, that’s the way it went. Our guys understand that it’s always going to sting. We get back tomorrow. We’ll get up and get back to work. Try to correct things and come out swinging because we have a big (game) next against Pittsburgh.”

On Marcus Mariota’s run on first-and-goal: “I’m not going to go over scheme, but there are a lot of options. The way the Washington defender played it, thankfully Marcus was able to get out of it (for a loss of 2 yards). You come back, and we’ve got plenty of time. We still had our timeouts. Those are decisions that you make. You have to live with them. We liked the look, but, unfortunately, the result is not what he’s looking for. Hats off to their (defensive) line. They tipped a lot of balls today and didn’t really get a lot of pressure. The way our line played ... they made one more play at the end. It’s natural. You live with that. That’s part of coaching in the NFL. You’ve got to be ready to make the call. Give Washington credit. They made the play.”