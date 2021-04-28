D. Led’s Full Falcons’ Mock Draft 2021

Round 2 | Pick 3 (35 overall) -- Creed Humphrey, C/G, Oklahoma: The get a big nasty to help on the interior. He and Matt Hennessy can battled it out for center. Loser has to battle Matt Gono for left guard.

Round 3 | Pick 4 (68 overall) – Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis: Dynamic multi-purpose back. (We really want Javonte Williams from North Carolina, but he’s gone and this is too high for Ohio State Trey Sermon of Sprayberry High).

Round 4 | Pick 3 (108 overall) –Tre Brown, CB, Oklahoma: Tough cornerback who projects to the slot. Great man-to-man press skills at 5-10. If he was taller, he’d be a first-rounder. Great tackler in space.

Round 5 | Pick 4 (148 overall) – Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia: Big-hitter who will get his shot to make it in the league after a scary wreck. If he’s not here, snap up Florida State safety Hamsah Nasirildeen, who had a 32-inch vertical and bench-pressed 225 pounds 17 times at his Pro Day, is another intriguing safety prospect .

Round 5 | Pick 38* (182 overall) – Walker Little, OT, Stanford: Since it looks like the Falcons have plans to move Gono inside, they need a swing tackle to backup Jake Matthews and Caleb McGary.

Round 5 | Pick 39* (183 overall) – Cam Sample, DE, Tulane: The Falcons are blowing smoke around the “multiple” defense. But they are making 3-4 moves and need some bigger defensive ends. The Shiloh High grade fits the new scheme.

Round 6 | Pick 3 (187 overall) -- James Wiggins, S, Cincinnati: Another big hitter, who’s 6-0 and 205 and can drop down and play the run.

Round 6 | Pick 35* (219 overall) – Darius Royster, DE, North Carolina Central: Taking a flyer here on the MEAC defensive player of the year, who has flashed some pass rush ability. Maybe he’s the next Robert Mathis from an HBCU. If he makes it, you hit big. If not, was a sixth round comp pick. Here’s a look at the rest of the HBCU prospects from Donald Hunt writing for The Undefeated.

* - Denotes a compensatory pick.

AJC’S POSITION-BY-POSITION NFL DRAFT SERIES

QUARTERBACKS: How far will Justin Fields drop in draft? | Top 10 QBs

RUNNING BACKS: Plenty of prospects to pick from | Top 10 RBs

WIDE RECEIVERS: Draft deep with talent | Top 10 WRs

TIGHT ENDS: Ability to create mismatches is key | Top 10 TEs

OFFENSIVE TACKLES: A ‘nasty’ bunch | Top 10 OTs

OFFENSIVE GUARDS/CENTERS: The men in the middle | Top 10 C/OGs

END RUSHERS: Pass on this draft stock | Top 10 DEs

DEFENSIVE TACKLES: One star among lackluster block | Top 10 DTs

LINEBACKERS: Deep class for position | Top 10 LBs

CORNERBACKS: Plethora of options for first two rounds | Top 10 CBs

SAFETIES: Falcons likely will add position player | Top 10 Safeties

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now