ajc logo
X

Cordarrelle Patterson on Matt Ryan: ‘He’s a Hall of Famer’

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
Falcons offensive star Cordarrelle Patterson speaks with the media after reporting to training camp Tuesday.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons wide receiver/running back Cordarrelle Patterson said he has been in contact with former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

“It’s Matt Ryan, he’s one of the great Hall of Famers,” Patterson said. “Of course, he’s good. He’s in a good situation right now.”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

The Colts have high expectations for Ryan, who played the 14 previous seasons with the Falcons.

“Nothing less than what they expected here,” Patterson said. “He’s a Hall of Famer. That’s all I can really say.”

Falcons’ 90-man roster analysis:

Part 1: Defensive line

Part 2: Linebackers

Part 3: Secondary

Part 4: Special teams

Part 5: Wide receivers / tight ends

Part 6: Offensive line

Part 7: Running backs

Part 8: Quarterbacks

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
Depleted farm leaves Braves with fewer trade assets than NL rivals1h ago
Mercedes-Benz Stadium will add on-field terraces with lounge seating
6h ago
Georgia Tech football picked to finish sixth in ACC’s Coastal Division
2h ago
Hawks release guard Sharife Cooper
23h ago
Hawks release guard Sharife Cooper
23h ago
How the Braves will piece together left field in the near future
22h ago
The Latest
Falcons linebacker Deion Jones reported early for training camp
29m ago
Falcons make front-office moves
34m ago
Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson back after finishing season ‘banged up’
55m ago
Featured
Johnny Moseley, Georgia director for election integrity for the RNC, leads a training workshop for poll watchers earlier this month in Cumming. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Voting: Why Republicans want to train thousands of poll watchers in Georgia
Marvel unveils trailer for ‘Black Panther’ sequel, honors late Chadwick Boseman
Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top