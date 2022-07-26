Cordarrelle Patterson on Matt Ryan: ‘He’s a Hall of Famer’

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons wide receiver/running back Cordarrelle Patterson said he has been in contact with former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.
“It’s Matt Ryan, he’s one of the great Hall of Famers,” Patterson said. “Of course, he’s good. He’s in a good situation right now.”
The Colts have high expectations for Ryan, who played the 14 previous seasons with the Falcons.
“Nothing less than what they expected here,” Patterson said. “He’s a Hall of Famer. That’s all I can really say.”
Falcons’ 90-man roster analysis:
Part 1: Defensive line
Part 2: Linebackers
Part 3: Secondary
Part 4: Special teams
Part 5: Wide receivers / tight ends
Part 6: Offensive line
Part 7: Running backs
Part 8: Quarterbacks
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest