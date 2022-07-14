Falcons’ 90-man roster analysis: The special teams

Koo has been clutch with games on the line, as he’s made 20 of 23 field-goal attempts in the fourth quarter and overtime in 30 games with the Falcons. He helped the Falcons reach a 7-10 record last season with three game-winning kicks.

Patterson was re-signed in free agency. He’s a four-time Pro Bowler as a returner, but was needed more to power the offense at running back and wide receiver last season.

Williams was solid as the main punt returner.

Pro Bowl long snapper Josh Harris was lost in free agency to the Chargers, and veteran punter Bradley Pinion signed late in the offseason. He’ll compete with undrafted rookie Seth Vernon.

Pinion, who played at Clemson and has been with the 49ers and the Bucs, averaged 42.5 yards per punt last season. He has a career average of 43.7.

Liam McCullough is the lone long snapper on the roster. The Falcons also signed veteran long snapper Beau Brinkley, but he was placed on injured reserve.

All of the positions on the coverage units are open.

“We’re evaluating everything,” Marquice Williams said. “There are a lot of variables. It’s not just what they can do on the field, but how they go about their business off the field. Their mindset. Their attitude. How they approach the game.”

The Falcons are hoping that some of the rookies can contribute immediately on special teams, as safety Richie Grant, cornerback Darren Hall and linebackers Ade Ogundeji and linebacker Dorian Etheridge did last season.

Speedy linebackers Arnold Ebiketie, Troy Andersen and DeAngelo Malone and running back Tyler Allgeier will get a chance to help the units as rookies. Also, guard Justin Shaffer and tight end John FitzPatrick could find blocking jobs on the punt and field-goal teams.

“Everybody on our roster from the day after we drafted our players, AK (Ebiketie), DeAngelo, Troy and even Tyler Allgeier, all of those guys, from Day 1, they’re coming in, we’re going to have everybody helping special teams,” Williams said. “Everybody on this roster is going to help with special teams, somehow, someway.”

FitzPatrick and Shaffer could be extra blockers. Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder received some work as the holder for field-goal attempts.

“They can make their role as big or as small as they want it to be,” Williams said. “Every single person on this team understands the importance of all three phases, not just special teams. Special teams is as important as offense, as important as defense, on whatever that down is at that particular time.”

The rookies will get a chance to aid the coverage units, which were led by Smith’s eight tackles last season. Harris, linebacker Mykal Walker and Avery Williams all had seven tackles, and Grant had six.

“We’re excited for those guys because they have a lot of different tools, and they have the right mindset to come in and help us,” Marquice Williams said.

Blocking on the return units will be stressed and can help the younger players when they get on the field on defense or offense.

“It’s no different than if we get an interception,” Williams said. “If AJ gets an interception, Troy would use the same (blocking) technique that he would on a punt return … so, it goes hand in hand as a great opportunity to work.”

Williams said he will stress teaching the basic fundamentals of catching, blocking, tackling and getting off blocks. He was pleased with the offseason work in OTAs and the minicamps.

“They (did) a great job of working on those fundamentals,” Williams said.

The special teams will not become firm until the Falcons get down to the 53-man roster.

“Special teams, every year you’re going to get a bunch of new faces in the (meeting) room,” Williams said. “It’s refreshing, and it’s beneficial because it gives opportunities for a lot of players. We’re trying to help them find evidence of how they should be on this team, why they should be part of the 53-man roster.

“It’s our job as coaches to give them those tools, put them in the best position possible to help this team win. So, I think it’s a great opportunity for every single person in the room, whether they’ve been here for four years or if they’re brand new to the team. It’s an opportunity for them to put their best foot forward and help us win.”

- Staff writer John Riker contributed to this article.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC Combined Shape Caption Falcons special teams coordinator Marquice Williams addresses improvements on the return game as well as the effectiveness of punter Cameron Nizialek. Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

OFFENSE

WR – Bryan Edwards, Cordarrelle Patterson, Frank Darby, Cameron Batson, KhaDarel Hodge, Stanley Berryhill

TE – Kyle Pitts, Brayden Lenius, Tucker Fisk

LT – Jake Matthews, Rick Leonard, Tyler Vrabel, Leroy Watson

LG – Jalen Mayfield, Elijah Wilkinson, Colby Gossett, Justin Shaffer

C – Drew Dalman or Matt Hennessy, Jonotthan Harrison

RG – Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil

RT – Kaleb McGary, Germain Ifedi

TE – Anthony Firkser, Parker Hesse, John Raine, John FitzPatrick

WR – Drake London, Olamide Zaccheaus, Geronimo Allison, Auden Tate, Damiere Byrd, Jared Bernhardt, Tyshaun James

RB – Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Williams, Qadree Ollison, Caleb Huntley, Avery Williams, Tyler Allgeier

FB – Keith Smith

QB – Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, Feleipe Franks

DEFENSE

DE – Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, Jalen Dalton

NT – Vincent Taylor, Anthony Rush, Eddie Goldman, Timothy Horne

DE – Ta’Quon Graham, Nick Thurman, Bryce Rodgers, Derrick Tangelo

OLB – Lorenzo Carter, Jordan Brailford, Arnold Ebiketie

ILB – Deion Jones, Mykal Walker, Troy Andersen

ILB – Rashaan Evans, Dorian Etheridge, Nick Kwiatkoski, Nathan Landman

OLB – Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Quinton Bell, Rashad Smith, DeAngelo Malone, Kuony Deng

LCB – A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall, Mike Ford, Corey Ballentine, Cornell Armstrong, Lafayette Pitts

FS (Left) – Jaylinn Hawkins, Erik Harris, Dean Marlowe

SS (Right) – Richie Grant, Teez Tabor, Tre Webb

RCB – Casey Hayward, Isaiah Oliver, Dee Alford, Matt Hankins

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Younghoe Koo

P – Bradley Pinion, Seth Vernon

LS – Liam McCullough

H – Bradley Pinion, Desmond Ridder

PR – Avery Williams, Cameron Baston

KOR – Cordarrelle Patterson, Avery Williams, Cameron Batson