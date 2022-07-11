ajc logo
X

Atlanta Falcons’ 90-man roster analysis: The defensive line

Veteran defensive tackle Grady Jarrett signed a three-year contract extension with the Falcons back in May. (AJC file photo/Curtis Compton)

Credit: (AJC file photo/Curtis Compton)

Combined ShapeCaption
Veteran defensive tackle Grady Jarrett signed a three-year contract extension with the Falcons back in May. (AJC file photo/Curtis Compton)

Credit: (AJC file photo/Curtis Compton)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

Editor’s note: This is the first of an eight-part position-by-position series analyzing the Falcons’ roster before they report for training camp. The rookies report on July 19th and the veterans on July 26th.

FLOWERY BRANCH – Falcons defensive line coach Gary Emanuel hopes his group can help lead the way for the team, which is set to report for training camp later this month and open the 2022 season at home Sept. 11 against the Saints.

ExploreBreaking down the 2022 schedule

“I think you must have a tough defensive line because that really sets the tone for your team,” Emanuel said. “The things we must do on defense to be effective, it all starts up front.”

In their 3-4 alignment, the Falcons are looking for a nose tackle and a defensive end to help out Grady Jarrett, who signed a contract extension in May and is preparing for his eighth season with team. The defensive front looks to bounce back from a 2021 season of finishing 27th in the league in rushing yards allowed per game (131.9) and an NFL-worst 18 sacks in 17 games.

Emanuel believes the Falcons have players with ‘the right makeup’ for the physical style of play needed to succeed and assistant defensive line coach Lanier Goethie added: “Learning the plays in the easy stuff .... but when you’ve got 600, 700 pounds across from you trying to take your head off, it’s a whole different ball game. It definitely takes a tough mindset.”

Jarrett, who had 59 tackles and 12 quarterback hits last season, believes the younger players can make progress in 2022.

“You’ve got guys who have been in the program now and understand the expectations,” he said. “We are bringing in guys who want to impress the coaching staff and want to impress the team.”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Jarrett was pleased with the offseason program and will have a role in helping to develop Marlon Davidson and Taquon Graham. Davidson played in 11 games last season and had 12 solo tackles, one sack, and one interception. He had pick-six off Tom Brady in Week 16.

The Falcons are hoping that Davidson, a second-round in 2020 preparing for his third NFL season, has more pass-rush potential.

“Getting my mind prepared mostly over anything, getting my mental good and then worrying about everything else,” Davidson said. “I’m really just trying to play.”

Graham, a fifth-round pick from Texas in 2021, played 310 defensive snaps (36%) and 57 special teams snaps (18%) as a rookie and had 15 tackles, two tackles for loss and five hurries in 13 games.

“From a confidence standpoint, I feel like the more confident you are, the better that you play and later through the season,” Graham said. “I saw my play getting more confident and better and better.”

The Falcons are hopeful Davidson and Graham can turn in a breakthrough season.

ExploreFalcons add nose tackle Eddie Goldman

“We’ve got to see if TQ and Marlon... somebody needs to take a step,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “Nick Thurman has a shot. We’ve got to get some more interior pass rush.”

The Falcons picked up Vincent Taylor and Eddie Goldman to compete at nose tackle. Taylor missed the offseason while recovering from knee surgery. Goldman made 73 starts over the past six seasons for the Bears.

They also re-signed Anthony Rush, who played strong over 251 defensive snaps (36%) in 10 games, which included six starts.

AJC staff writers Gabriel Burns and Erika LeFlouria contributed to this story.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
Falcons' Grady Jarrett gives a veteran's view on minicamp

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Atlanta Falcons’ 90-man roster analysis:

Part 1: Defensive line

Part 2: Linebackers

Part 3: Secondary

Part 4: Special teams

Part 5: Wide receivers/ tight end

Part 6: Offensive line

Part 7: running backs

Part 8: Quarterback

The AJC’s Projected Depth chart

OFFENSE

WR – Bryan Edwards, Cordarrelle Patterson, Frank Darby, Cameron Batson, KhaDarel Hodge, Stanley Berryhill

TE – Kyle Pitts, Brayden Lenius, Tucker Fisk

LT – Jake Matthews, Rick Leonard, Tyler Vrabel, Leroy Watson

LG – Jalen Mayfield, Elijah Wilkinson, Colby Gossett, Justin Shaffer

C – Drew Dalman or Matt Hennessy, Jonotthan Harrison

RG – Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil

RT – Kaleb McGary, Germain Ifedi

TE – Anthony Firkser, Parker Hesse, John Raine, John FitzPatrick

WR – Drake London, Olamide Zaccheaus, Geronimo Allison, Auden Tate, Damiere Byrd, Jared Bernhardt, Tyshaun James

RB – Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Williams, Qadree Ollison, Caleb Huntley, Avery Williams, Tyler Allgeier

FB – Keith Smith

QB – Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, Feleipe Franks

DEFENSE

DE – Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, Jalen Dalton

NT – Vincent Taylor, Anthony Rush, Eddie Goldman, Timothy Horne

DE – Ta’Quon Graham, Nick Thurman, Bryce Rodgers, Derrick Tangelo

OLB – Lorenzo Carter, Jordan Brailford, Arnold Ebiketie

ILB – Deion Jones, Mykal Walker, Troy Andersen

ILB – Rashaan Evans, Dorian Etheridge, Nick Kwiatkoski, Nathan Landman

OLB – Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Quinton Bell, Rashad Smith, DeAngelo Malone, Kuony Deng

LCB – A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall, Mike Ford, Corey Ballentine, Cornell Armstrong, Lafayette Pitts

FS (Left) – Jaylinn Hawkins, Erik Harris, Dean Marlowe

SS (Right) – Richie Grant, Teez Tabor, Tre Webb

RCB – Casey Hayward, Isaiah Oliver, Dee Alford, Matt Hankins

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Younghoe Koo

P – Bradley Pinion, Seth Vernon

LS – Liam McCullough

H – Bradley Pinion, Desmond Ridder

PR – Avery Williams, Cameron Baston

KOR – Cordarrelle Patterson, Avery Williams, Cameron Batson

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
Robinson Canó joins Braves for series versus Mets3h ago
Braves trade Drew Waters as part of package to acquire No. 35 pick from Royals
3h ago
Braves acquire veteran second baseman Robinson Canó
19h ago
Georgia Tech commit Blue Cain gaining notice in summer competition
4h ago
Georgia Tech commit Blue Cain gaining notice in summer competition
4h ago
Bradley’s Buzz: Here come the Mets, whose lead is dwindling
2h ago
The Latest
Tommy Nobis, other former Falcons, are semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame
Updated depth chart: Falcons add at key spots
Falcons add nose tackle, cut a safety
Featured
Ronald Acuna (center) celebrates with Michael Harris and Orlando Arcia (11) after hitting a three-run home run off Washington Nationals' Erick Fedde during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 8, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

The Braves are a different team than when they last played the Mets
Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top