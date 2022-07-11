Atlanta Falcons’ 90-man roster analysis: The defensive line

Jarrett, who had 59 tackles and 12 quarterback hits last season, believes the younger players can make progress in 2022.

“You’ve got guys who have been in the program now and understand the expectations,” he said. “We are bringing in guys who want to impress the coaching staff and want to impress the team.”

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Jarrett was pleased with the offseason program and will have a role in helping to develop Marlon Davidson and Taquon Graham. Davidson played in 11 games last season and had 12 solo tackles, one sack, and one interception. He had pick-six off Tom Brady in Week 16.

The Falcons are hoping that Davidson, a second-round in 2020 preparing for his third NFL season, has more pass-rush potential.

“Getting my mind prepared mostly over anything, getting my mental good and then worrying about everything else,” Davidson said. “I’m really just trying to play.”

Graham, a fifth-round pick from Texas in 2021, played 310 defensive snaps (36%) and 57 special teams snaps (18%) as a rookie and had 15 tackles, two tackles for loss and five hurries in 13 games.

“From a confidence standpoint, I feel like the more confident you are, the better that you play and later through the season,” Graham said. “I saw my play getting more confident and better and better.”

The Falcons are hopeful Davidson and Graham can turn in a breakthrough season.

Explore Falcons add nose tackle Eddie Goldman

“We’ve got to see if TQ and Marlon... somebody needs to take a step,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “Nick Thurman has a shot. We’ve got to get some more interior pass rush.”

The Falcons picked up Vincent Taylor and Eddie Goldman to compete at nose tackle. Taylor missed the offseason while recovering from knee surgery. Goldman made 73 starts over the past six seasons for the Bears.

They also re-signed Anthony Rush, who played strong over 251 defensive snaps (36%) in 10 games, which included six starts.

AJC staff writers Gabriel Burns and Erika LeFlouria contributed to this story.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC Combined Shape Caption Falcons' Grady Jarrett gives a veteran's view on minicamp Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Atlanta Falcons’ 90-man roster analysis:

Part 1: Defensive line

Part 2: Linebackers

Part 3: Secondary

Part 4: Special teams

Part 5: Wide receivers/ tight end

Part 6: Offensive line

Part 7: running backs

Part 8: Quarterback

The AJC’s Projected Depth chart

OFFENSE

WR – Bryan Edwards, Cordarrelle Patterson, Frank Darby, Cameron Batson, KhaDarel Hodge, Stanley Berryhill

TE – Kyle Pitts, Brayden Lenius, Tucker Fisk

LT – Jake Matthews, Rick Leonard, Tyler Vrabel, Leroy Watson

LG – Jalen Mayfield, Elijah Wilkinson, Colby Gossett, Justin Shaffer

C – Drew Dalman or Matt Hennessy, Jonotthan Harrison

RG – Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil

RT – Kaleb McGary, Germain Ifedi

TE – Anthony Firkser, Parker Hesse, John Raine, John FitzPatrick

WR – Drake London, Olamide Zaccheaus, Geronimo Allison, Auden Tate, Damiere Byrd, Jared Bernhardt, Tyshaun James

RB – Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Williams, Qadree Ollison, Caleb Huntley, Avery Williams, Tyler Allgeier

FB – Keith Smith

QB – Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, Feleipe Franks

DEFENSE

DE – Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, Jalen Dalton

NT – Vincent Taylor, Anthony Rush, Eddie Goldman, Timothy Horne

DE – Ta’Quon Graham, Nick Thurman, Bryce Rodgers, Derrick Tangelo

OLB – Lorenzo Carter, Jordan Brailford, Arnold Ebiketie

ILB – Deion Jones, Mykal Walker, Troy Andersen

ILB – Rashaan Evans, Dorian Etheridge, Nick Kwiatkoski, Nathan Landman

OLB – Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Quinton Bell, Rashad Smith, DeAngelo Malone, Kuony Deng

LCB – A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall, Mike Ford, Corey Ballentine, Cornell Armstrong, Lafayette Pitts

FS (Left) – Jaylinn Hawkins, Erik Harris, Dean Marlowe

SS (Right) – Richie Grant, Teez Tabor, Tre Webb

RCB – Casey Hayward, Isaiah Oliver, Dee Alford, Matt Hankins

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Younghoe Koo

P – Bradley Pinion, Seth Vernon

LS – Liam McCullough

H – Bradley Pinion, Desmond Ridder

PR – Avery Williams, Cameron Baston

KOR – Cordarrelle Patterson, Avery Williams, Cameron Batson

The Bow Tie Chronicles