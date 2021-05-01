A look ahead to final day of NFL draft for the Falcons

The Falcons picked up a fourth-round (114th overall) in their trade with Denver and will have six picks on the final day of the NFL draft, which starts at noon Saturday.
“We excited to have two picks in the top ten of the (fourth) round,” Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said. “It’s going to be good picking up that draft pick.”
Here are the Falcons’ remaining picks:
Round 1 | Pick 4 (4th overall) -- Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
Round 2 | Pick 3 (35th overall) – Richie Grant, FS, Central Florida
Round 3 | Pick 4 (68th overall) – Jalen Mayfield, G, Michigan
Round 4 | Pick 3 (108th overall)
Round 4 | Pick 9 (114th overall, from Denver)
Round 5 | Pick 4 (148th overall)
Round 5 | Pick 38* (182nd overall)
Round 5 | Pick 39* (183rd overall)
Round 6 | Pick 3 (187th overall)
* - Denotes a compensatory pick.
