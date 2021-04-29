D. Orlando Ledbetter’s live blog on the NFL draft

Round 3 | Pick 4 (68 overall)

Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle appears on the Red Carpet at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame before the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer, Pool) Credit: David Dermer Credit: David Dermer

Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is expected to be a top 10 pick.

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones appears on the Red Carpet at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer, Pool) Credit: David Dermer Credit: David Dermer

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones is expected to go third overall to the San Francisco 49ers.

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts appears on the Red Carpet at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame before the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer, Pool) Credit: David Dermer Credit: David Dermer

FILE - Georgia linebacker Azeez Ojulari (13) celebrates with his teammates after a sack during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Athens, Ga., in this Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, file photo. Ojulari is a possible first round pick in the NFL Draft, April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

When will the Georgia Bulldogs be selected?

Here are the over/under draft positions for Georgia players expected to be selected in the NFL draft this week, courtesy of sports betting dime.

GEORGIA NFL DRAFT OVER/UNDER DRAFT POSITION

Azeez Ojulari 22.5

Eric Stokes 54.5

Tyson Campbell 71.5

Ben Cleveland 116.5

Monty Rice 121.5

Jamie Newman 135.5

Richard Lecounte 172.5

DJ Daniel 219.5

Tre’ McKitty 241.5

Mark Webb 249.5

The Falcons Forever Four is evenly split between offense and defense, the past and the present: From left, quarterback Matt Ryan; linebacker Tommy Nobis; wide receiver Julio Jones; defensive end Claude Humphrey. (Graphic by Guy J. Sagi) Credit: Guy J. Sagi Credit: Guy J. Sagi

The Falcons have picked in the top 10 on 24 other instances. If they keep the pick, the Falcons will be picking in the top 10 for the 25th time.

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR SIRIUSXM - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, is interviewed by SiriusXM Radio host Pat Kirwan, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (Matt Shiffler/AP Images for SiriusXM) Credit: Matt Shiffler Credit: Matt Shiffler

Commissioner Roger Goodell will announce the picks in the first round.

FILE -= Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields watches during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. Fields is a likely first round pick in the NFL Draft, April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Will the Falcons bring Justin Fields home? He played at Harrison High in Cobb County.

