Tyler Matzek placed on injured list with left elbow inflammation

And he’s getting hit hard and often. Matzek has a 51.4% hard-hit rate, which is not good. A hard-hit ball is defined as one hit at 95 mph or harder. And he’s not getting much swing and miss.

Matzek is coming back from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in 2022. He missed all of last season and returned in spring training this year. He gave up two runs in 7-2/3 innings in big-league spring games.

But in his rough start to the regular season, he’s allowed a run in five of 11 appearances. Four times, he’s given up multiple runs. Twice, he’s been charged with three earned runs.

This time on the injured list should provide him with a nice reset.

For Triple-A Gwinnett, Kerr has a 4.50 ERA over 14 innings. In that time, he’s struck out 22 batters. With Kerr, Atlanta will still have four lefties in its bullpen.