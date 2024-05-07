BreakingNews
Atlanta Braves

Tyler Matzek placed on injured list with left elbow inflammation

Braves lose another reliever
Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Matzek (68) delivers to a Texas Rangers batter during the seventh inning at Truist Park on Sunday, April 21, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

By
17 minutes ago

The Braves on Tuesday placed left-handed reliever Tyler Matzek on the 15-day injured list, backdated to May 5, with left elbow inflammation. They recalled left-hander Ray Kerr from Triple-A to fill the roster spot.

Matzek is the second Braves reliever to hit the injured list since Saturday, when the team put Pierce Johnson (right elbow inflammation) on there.

Matzek has really struggled to begin this season. In 10 innings, he’s allowed 11 earned runs – a 9.90 ERA. He’s given up 16 hits in that span. His WHIP is 1.900.

And he’s getting hit hard and often. Matzek has a 51.4% hard-hit rate, which is not good. A hard-hit ball is defined as one hit at 95 mph or harder. And he’s not getting much swing and miss.

Matzek is coming back from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in 2022. He missed all of last season and returned in spring training this year. He gave up two runs in 7-2/3 innings in big-league spring games.

But in his rough start to the regular season, he’s allowed a run in five of 11 appearances. Four times, he’s given up multiple runs. Twice, he’s been charged with three earned runs.

This time on the injured list should provide him with a nice reset.

For Triple-A Gwinnett, Kerr has a 4.50 ERA over 14 innings. In that time, he’s struck out 22 batters. With Kerr, Atlanta will still have four lefties in its bullpen.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

