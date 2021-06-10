William Contreras is ‘on fire right now’

Here’s one of Wednesday’s positives: Catcher William Contreras. He’s posted consecutive three-hit games in Philadelphia, going 6-for-8 with a homer and three RBIs. His defense has looked better lately, too, but Contreras’ best selling point is his bat. And the past two nights, he’s shown how potent he can be. He had the Braves’ only RBI Wednesday, giving them the 1-0 lead they ultimately relinquished with two outs in the ninth.

Starter Tucker Davidson, who was another bright spot Wednesday with six scoreless innings, spoke glowingly of his longtime friend and teammate Contreras after the game.