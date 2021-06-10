William Contreras is ‘on fire right now’

The Braves have sought silver linings far more than desired this season. Wednesday was one of those nights, when the team lost 2-1 to the Phillies on Luke Williams’ walk-off two-run homer.
Here’s one of Wednesday’s positives: Catcher William Contreras. He’s posted consecutive three-hit games in Philadelphia, going 6-for-8 with a homer and three RBIs. His defense has looked better lately, too, but Contreras’ best selling point is his bat. And the past two nights, he’s shown how potent he can be. He had the Braves’ only RBI Wednesday, giving them the 1-0 lead they ultimately relinquished with two outs in the ninth.
Starter Tucker Davidson, who was another bright spot Wednesday with six scoreless innings, spoke glowingly of his longtime friend and teammate Contreras after the game.
“He’s on fire right now,” Davidson said. “It’s a treat to see. Just seeing him smile after he gets a base hit and everything. He’s grown so much offensively. He’s always been a really good hitter. Just the way he’s grown defensively and offensively, he’s made so many strides from when we first met in the (Gulf Coast League in 2016) and just throughout this year.”
Davidson continued his praise: “He’s hitting the ball very well. I call him the ‘lefty killer,’ because last year at the alternate site, he destroyed every lefty. It didn’t matter who was throwing. He’s getting good swings. He’s putting together good at-bats. He’s giving us a chance to win every day.”
