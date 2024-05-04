Atlanta Braves

Injury forces Braves to make roster moves to aid bullpen

Atlanta Braves pitcher Pierce Johnson (38) during the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Truist Park, Friday, April 19, 2024, in Atlanta. The Braves won 8-3. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves pitcher Pierce Johnson (38) during the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Truist Park, Friday, April 19, 2024, in Atlanta. The Braves won 8-3. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
38 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES — The Braves made a bullpen move Saturday before continuing their series against the Dodgers at Chavez Ravine.

Key reliever Pierce Johnson was placed on the 15-day injured list with right-elbow inflammation. The move was backdated to May 1. The Braves replaced him with righty Jackson Stephens.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

Johnson, 32, owns a 3.00 ERA in 13 appearances, striking out 16 in 12 innings. He had seven consecutive scoreless outings but hadn’t pitched since April 29 in Seattle.

Stephens produced a 3.69 ERA across 39 games in 2022, but he made only five appearances last season. He provides another multi-inning option.

The Braves lost the series opener in L.A. 4-3 in 11 innings Friday night. The defeat dropped them a half-game behind the Phillies in the National League East entering Saturday’s games.

About the Author

Follow Gabriel Burns on facebookFollow Gabriel Burns on twitter

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz

Georgia schools explore ways to curb unruly behavior in bathrooms

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

The possibility of rain doesn’t deter Shaky Knees fans on day two
1h ago

GBI: Suspect shoots at Athens-Clarke County officers, who return fire
2h ago

Credit: Screenshot

A Georgian charged in Jan. 6 attack wants to return to US Capitol — as member of Congress

Credit: Screenshot

A Georgian charged in Jan. 6 attack wants to return to US Capitol — as member of Congress

Credit: Ben Gray

After days of protests, will Emory meet students’ demands?
The Latest

Credit: AP

Behind Braves pitcher Chris Sale’s improved diet and why he made the changes
1h ago
Braves have no issue with Dodgers’ spending spree. ‘All for it’
May isn’t October, but Braves vs. Dodgers is like playoff baseball
Featured

Credit: TNS

Keep a lookout: Atlanta-based group has two horses in today's Kentucky Derby
What is Matt Ryan really like? Just ask the Atlanta Falcons equipment managers
Celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch at these metro Atlanta restaurants