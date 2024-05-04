Injury forces Braves to make roster moves to aid bullpen

LOS ANGELES — The Braves made a bullpen move Saturday before continuing their series against the Dodgers at Chavez Ravine.
Key reliever Pierce Johnson was placed on the 15-day injured list with right-elbow inflammation. The move was backdated to May 1. The Braves replaced him with righty Jackson Stephens.
Johnson, 32, owns a 3.00 ERA in 13 appearances, striking out 16 in 12 innings. He had seven consecutive scoreless outings but hadn’t pitched since April 29 in Seattle.
Stephens produced a 3.69 ERA across 39 games in 2022, but he made only five appearances last season. He provides another multi-inning option.
The Braves lost the series opener in L.A. 4-3 in 11 innings Friday night. The defeat dropped them a half-game behind the Phillies in the National League East entering Saturday’s games.
