Report: Braves trade Guillorme to Angels

There is also no word on who the Braves will bring up to take Guillorme’s spot. They’re off on Thursday before beginning a three-game series in New York versus the Mets on Friday. With Guillorme gone, Luke Williams is the only backup infielder on the roster. The Braves could add David Fletcher, who was with the team for a week while starting second baseman Ozzie Albies recovered from a toe fracture.

Guillorme was a nice contact bat from the left side, but the Braves shouldn’t lose too much. He was never going to play a large role for them.

Before the trade, Guillorme was 3-for-20 with three RBIs for the Braves. Along with Fletcher, he helped fill Albies’ void.

Guillorme also pitched for the Braves. In a blowout loss to the Mets, he allowed four runs in an inning.

The Braves’ starting infielders play every day. Barring injury, Guillorme was never going to have much of an opportunity in Atlanta.

The Braves acquired Fletcher in a trade with the Angels over the offseason. The next month, they signed Guillorme, which came as a bit of a surprise because it seemed like Fletcher might’ve been in line to be the backup infielder before that.

Now, Guillorme is with the Angels.