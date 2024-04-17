Atlanta Braves

Marcell Ozuna extends MLB’s longest hitting streak to 15 in Braves’ win

Marcell Ozuna, right, is congratulated by teammates after Ozuna hit a home run scoring Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) and Matt Olson (28) during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Marcell Ozuna, right, is congratulated by teammates after Ozuna hit a home run scoring Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) and Matt Olson (28) during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By AJC Sports
Updated 17 minutes ago

Marcell Ozuna extended his hitting streak to 15 games Tuesday with a single in the Braves’ 6-2 victory over the Astros in Houston.

Ozuna lined a pitch into left field off Astros reliever Shawn Dubin for a hit in the ninth inning. It was the second straight game that Ozuna, who has the longest hitting streak in baseball this season, kept the streak alive with a single in his final at-bat.

ExplorePhotos: Lopez shines as Braves down Astros Tuesday

Ozuna will look to extend the streak Wednesday afternoon in the finale of the three-game series against the Astros. Here’s a look back at the streak, which began the game after Ozuna went 0-for-5 in the season opener against the Phillies.

Game 1 (March 30): Three-run homer in the Braves’ 12-4 win over Phillies.

Game 2 (March 31): One hit in four at-bats in the 5-4 loss to Phillies.

Game 3 (April 1): One hit, one run scored in the 9-0 win over White Sox.

Game 4 (April 2): Two solo home runs in the 3-2 loss to White Sox.

Game 5 (April 5): Single and double in four at-bats in the 6-5 win over Diamondbacks.

Game 6 (April 6): Home run, single and double in the 9-8 win over the Diamondbacks.

Game 7 (April 7): One hit, one run scored in the 5-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Game 8 (April 8): Two-run homer, single in the 8-7 loss to the Mets.

Game 9 (April 9): Single in the 6-5 win over the Mets.

Game 10 (April 11): Single, two walks in the 16-4 loss to the Mets.

Game 11 (April 12): Home run, two singles in the 8-1 win over the Marlins.

Game 12 (April 13): Single, RBI in the 5-1 loss to the Marlins.

ExploreOzuna's Sunday stunner lifts Braves past Marlins

Game 13 (April 14): Double and a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning of the 9-7 win over the Marlins.

Game 14 (April 15): Single in his final at-bat of the 6-1 win over the Astros.

Game 15 (April 16): Single in his final at-bat of the 6-2 win over the Astros.

About the Author

AJC Sports
Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia regents increase tuition for the 2024-25 school year

Credit: AP

Marjorie Taylor Greene draws an ally, and a foe, in effort to oust speaker

Credit: Adam Van Brimmer

Orange Crush beach party prep begins on Tybee as criticism grows louder

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Ossoff to USPS chief about mail woes: ‘You’ve got weeks ... to fix this.’

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Ossoff to USPS chief about mail woes: ‘You’ve got weeks ... to fix this.’

Credit: AJC

Watchdog agency investigating challenger to Fulton Trump judge
The Latest

Credit: AP

Ozzie Albies placed on injured list after ‘freak injury’, won’t need surgery
Pitchers excel before offensive outburst lifts Braves over Astros
‘Best day of my life’: Back in Houston, Braves reminisce on winning the World Series
Featured

Credit: Jack Meyer

How does your garden grow? On these metro Atlanta garden tours, beautifully!
Some things to know in advance of Wednesday’s Hawks-Bulls Play-In game
Vidalia onions: When does the season begin?