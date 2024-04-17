Marcell Ozuna extends MLB’s longest hitting streak to 15 in Braves’ win

Marcell Ozuna extended his hitting streak to 15 games Tuesday with a single in the Braves’ 6-2 victory over the Astros in Houston.

Ozuna lined a pitch into left field off Astros reliever Shawn Dubin for a hit in the ninth inning. It was the second straight game that Ozuna, who has the longest hitting streak in baseball this season, kept the streak alive with a single in his final at-bat.

Ozuna will look to extend the streak Wednesday afternoon in the finale of the three-game series against the Astros. Here’s a look back at the streak, which began the game after Ozuna went 0-for-5 in the season opener against the Phillies.