X

Closer Raisel Iglesias rejoins Braves’ bullpen

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Braves have their closer back.

Right-hander Raisel Iglesias returned from his rehabilitation assignment and was reinstated from the injured list Friday before the Braves began a home series against the Orioles. Iglesias hasn’t pitched this season after experienced shoulder soreness late in spring training.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

Iglesias, 33, pitched three innings during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett, striking out five without issuing a walk. He’s a welcome boost for a bullpen that has missed his reliability. Iglesias had a 0.34 ERA over 28 appearances after the Braves acquired him from the Angels at last season’s trade deadline.

The team optioned starting pitcher Dylan Dodd to open room for Iglesias. The Braves also recalled infielder Braden Shewmake, who will be set for his MLB debut, and placed utilityman Ehire Adrianza on the injured list with right-elbow inflammation.

Catcher Travis d’Arnaud began his rehab assignment with Gwinnett on Friday as well, meaning the Braves are getting closer to their All-Star catcher rejoining the mix, too.

About the Author

Follow Gabriel Burns on facebookFollow Gabriel Burns on twitter

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

‘This is great news’: Midtown shooting survivors improving; 1 being released44m ago

Credit: TNS

TORPY: Random, yet routine, shootings again put a city on edge
8h ago

Questions remain after Midtown shooting
20h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Midtown shooting suspect has apparent mental health issues, attorney says
20h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Midtown shooting suspect has apparent mental health issues, attorney says
20h ago

Credit: John Spink

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Latest news, updates on Midtown shooting
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves promote infield prospect Braden Shewmake
50m ago
Liberty Media reveals Braves’ first-quarter financial results
5h ago
Braves notes: Updates on Kyle Wright, Michael Harris injuries
16h ago
Featured

Cinco de Mayo deals and where to celebrate around Atlanta
How (and when) to watch King Charles’ coronation in the US
4h ago
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top