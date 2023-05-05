Closer Raisel Iglesias rejoins Braves’ bullpen

Right-hander Raisel Iglesias returned from his rehabilitation assignment and was reinstated from the injured list Friday before the Braves began a home series against the Orioles. Iglesias hasn’t pitched this season after experienced shoulder soreness late in spring training.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Braves

Iglesias, 33, pitched three innings during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett, striking out five without issuing a walk. He’s a welcome boost for a bullpen that has missed his reliability. Iglesias had a 0.34 ERA over 28 appearances after the Braves acquired him from the Angels at last season’s trade deadline.