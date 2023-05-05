Closer Raisel Iglesias rejoins Braves’ bullpen

The Braves have their closer back.
Right-hander Raisel Iglesias returned from his rehabilitation assignment and was reinstated from the injured list Friday before the Braves began a home series against the Orioles. Iglesias hasn’t pitched this season after experienced shoulder soreness late in spring training.
Iglesias, 33, pitched three innings during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett, striking out five without issuing a walk. He’s a welcome boost for a bullpen that has missed his reliability. Iglesias had a 0.34 ERA over 28 appearances after the Braves acquired him from the Angels at last season’s trade deadline.
The team optioned starting pitcher Dylan Dodd to open room for Iglesias. The Braves also recalled infielder Braden Shewmake, who will be set for his MLB debut, and placed utilityman Ehire Adrianza on the injured list with right-elbow inflammation.
Catcher Travis d’Arnaud began his rehab assignment with Gwinnett on Friday as well, meaning the Braves are getting closer to their All-Star catcher rejoining the mix, too.
About the Author