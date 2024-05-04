Braves take lead in extras, then lose to Dodgers in 11 innings

Five observations:

1. In the top of the 11th, the Braves had a golden opportunity: They had Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley up versus the Dodgers’ Michael Grove. But they were all retired and couldn’t score the runner who started the inning at second base, which put Jesse Chavez in a tough position in the bottom of the inning.

With runners on the corners and one out, Andy Pages hit a blooper off Chavez that scored the winning run.

An inning earlier, the Braves were up a run and turned to closer Raisel Iglesias for the bottom of the 10th. His assignment: Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman. And, per extra innings rules, he had a runner at second base.

After getting one out, Iglesias gave up a run-scoring single to Ohtani that tied the game.

In the top of the 10th, the Braves pinch-ran Luke Williams to replace Travis d’Arnaud as the runner who started the inning at second base. Michael Harris II’s flyout to left field allowed Williams to advance to third, and Orlando Arcia’s fly ball to left was deep enough to score Williams.

Explore Read more about the Braves here

2. To this point, Acuña hasn’t looked like himself. Usually dangerous, he’s been rather quiet in Atlanta’s lineup.

On Friday, Acuña picked the perfect moment to let everyone know he’s still the reigning National League Most Valuable Player.

With the Braves down a run in the eighth, Acuña hit a game-tying homer off Daniel Hudson. It was an encouraging moment for the superstar who hasn’t yet performed up to his potential.

Something else that should bring optimism: The homer also came on a four-seam fastball. Before Friday, Acuña had hit only .129 against that pitch this season. But he got to a 96-mph four-seamer at the top of the zone and powered it out in left field.

The Braves hope they get more of that in the near future and beyond.

3. Braves starter Charlie Morton and Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández battled in the fourth inning. Morton quickly got ahead, 0-2, but Hernández continued fighting.

He fouled off one pitch. Then another. Then a third. He then watched two balls.

Morton’s eighth pitch – a 95 mph four-seam fastball up in the zone but not quite at the top of it – landed in the right-field bleachers.

Morton pitched well, but left with his team trailing by a run. He allowed only two runs over six innings, but the Braves’ offense only scored a run off Dodgers starter Gavin Stone.

4. Before the entire crowd had settled in for the game, Riley put the Braves on top.

Stone left a four-seam fastball too high, and Riley launched it for a solo home run that put the Braves on the board. It would’ve been a two-run shot had Acuña not been picked off of second base before it.

Still, the Braves struck first here.

Riley’s homer traveled 449 feet, which made it the longest home run for any Brave this season.

5. As Pages rounded third base and headed home, Jarred Kelenic collected and fired. The ball flew on a direct line to catcher Travis d’Arnaud, who tagged out Pages at the plate to end the second inning.

This was not a bad send by Dodgers third base coach Dino Ebel. Most times, the runner would’ve scored on the single that Gavin Lux hit to left field.

Not everyone features Kelenic’s arm, though.

His 95-mph throw home is tied for the sixth-hardest outfield assist of the season. The top spot belongs to Brandon Marsh, who threw a ball 99.3 mph on an outfield assist in April.

The Dodgers eventually took the lead. But at this particular moment, Kelenic denied them of a game-tying run.

Stat to know

4 - Riley’s home run was just the fourth first-inning homer for Atlanta all season. Before it, the Braves were scoreless in the first inning in each of their last six games.

Up next

On Saturday, Braves right-hander Bryce Elder will pitch against Dodgers right-hander Tyler Glasnow.