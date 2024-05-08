Braves report increase in revenue, expenses for first quarter

Of the $37 million in revenue, $22 million came from baseball-related streams (up 25% from the corresponding quarter last year) and $15 million from The Battery (up 13%), the company said.

The Braves said the increase in baseball revenue was “primarily driven by growth in broadcasting revenue” due to more regular-season games (three) being played in the first quarter this year than last year (one) and higher attendance at spring training home games. The increase in revenue at The Battery was attributed to more rental income and parking fees.

First-quarter financial results are the least impactful of the Braves’ four earnings reports each year. Because MLB teams generate the vast majority of their revenue and profits in the second and third quarters each year, the Braves typically show large operating losses for the first quarter, as was the case again this year.

The Braves had an operating loss before depreciation and amortization -- the most common metric, along with revenue, for measuring a pro sports franchise’s financial performance -- of $33.7 million in the January-March quarter, compared with a loss of $31.4 million in the same period last year.

Braves Holdings said baseball operating costs “increased primarily due to higher player salaries and minor league team and player expenses, as well as increased spring training related expenses.”

After deducting $14.9 million in depreciation and amortization and $3.7 million in stock-based compensation, the Braves showed an operating loss of $52.3 million for this year’s first quarter, compared with an operating loss of $49.3 million in the corresponding three-month period last year.

The Braves’ regular season this year opened March 29 in Philadelphia, so the first-quarter results don’t include any regular-season home games. The Braves’ home opener was on April 5. The first quarter of 2023 also included no regular-season home games.

Braves Holdings also disclosed that its debt increased from $569.3 million on Dec. 31 to $579.9 million on March 31. The increase was “primarily due to borrowings on the mixed-use development credit facilities to support current capital projects,” the company said.

The Braves are one of few sports franchises with publicly traded stock. That requires the disclosure of financial information that other teams guard closely.

The first-quarter financial report follows stellar 2023 results, reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in February, that showed the Braves soared past $600 million in annual revenue for the first time, landing at $641 million. The Braves had an operating profit before depreciation and amortization of $38 million last year, according to the results disclosed in February. Link: https://www.ajc.com/sports/atlanta-braves/braves-post-revenue-of-over-600-million-for-first-time/3ZCOLUM3GJBJ5MFT6OYF4QW6PE/

The Braves have increased the detail in their public financial disclosures since Braves Holdings was split off from Liberty Media as a separate publicly traded company last year. Several top Liberty Media executives double as top executives of the Braves’ holding company.

A recent letter to shareholders – co-signed by Greg Maffei, who is chairman and CEO of Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc., and Terry McGuirk, who is chairman of the Braves – called this “an incredible time to be a Braves fan and an Atlanta Braves Holdings shareholder.”

“The strength of the Braves enterprise is particularly evident across all fronts,” the letter stated, citing the team, the business and The Battery.

The letter said the Braves last year grew concession sales by 9% and merchandise sales by 15% “despite shorter game times” and have “approximately 180 active sponsorship deals.”

The letter, included in an April 25 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, also acknowledged turbulence on one business front.

“The evolving landscape of sports media rights is understandably a focal point for our leadership and shareholders,” the letter stated in part. “The Braves linear TV distribution agreement with local media rights holder (Bally Sports South/Southeast) runs through the 2027 season, though Bally Sports South’s parent company (Diamond Sports Group) is in Chapter 11 proceedings. The Braves have not currently granted digital rights to Bally Sports South. As of the writing of this letter, Bally Sports South has continued to pay the Braves their rights fees in full.

“We are confident in the strength of our brand as distribution models transition. Braves territory is made up of 35 million people in 14 million homes across six states. …

“There is undoubtedly change on the horizon, and we believe much will be settled before our contract expires in 2027. Fellow MLB teams are experimenting with alternate distribution constructs across cable, broadcast and digital platforms. There is a benefit to time and revenue certainty under the Braves current Bally Sports South agreement. We are simultaneously preparing for the future state of live sports consumption and will leverage the strength of the Braves territory in optimizing distribution for both fan engagement and economic value.”

The letter was written before the ongoing contract dispute between Diamond Sports Group and cable provider Comcast resulted in Braves telecasts on Bally Sports being unavailable to subscribers of Comcast/Xfinity.

More to come on this story.