Braves reliever Dylan Lee shut down for rest of season

Atlanta Braves
20 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA — The Braves on Tuesday shut down left-handed reliever Dylan Lee for the season.

Officially, they placed Lee on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation, effective Sept. 11. They voided his option to Triple-A.

The Braves had optioned Lee after the first game of Monday’s doubleheader.

His season is over. He won’t pitch again until 2024.

In May, Lee went on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation (this same designation) and required a few months before returning.

The Braves activated Lee during the recent series versus the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Over four outings before Tuesday’s news, Lee allowed five runs – four earned – over 3-1/3 innings. He struck out one batter and walked one.

This news put manager Brian Snitker’s comments into perspective.

When he spoke with reporters Tuesday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park, Snitker was asked about Lee, Jesse Chavez and Nick Anderson.

“I’m not even thinking about those guys right now, honestly,” Snitker said.

But is it a good problem to have to possess solid depth?

“It is, but I don’t know that they’re realistic depth,” Snitker said. “They’ve got a long way to go to be realistic depth, I think, probably.”

On Tuesday, Chavez began a rehab assignment. Anderson might not be far off.

Lee will not factor into the Braves’ postseason plans.

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

