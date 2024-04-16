Braves’ Ozzie Albies fractures toe

HOUSTON — Ozzie Albies fractured the big toe on his right foot, and the Braves placed him on the 10-day injured list, the club announced Tuesday.

The Braves selected the contract of David Fletcher, who began the season at Triple-A Gwinnett.

In Monday’s win over the Astros at Minute Maid Park, Albies was hit by a pitch in the second inning – which scored a run because the bases were loaded. Albies hobbled around in pain, but finished the rest of the game.