Atlanta Braves

Braves’ Ozzie Albies fractures toe

Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies is congratulated after scoring during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, April 12, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies is congratulated after scoring during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, April 12, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)
By
3 minutes ago

HOUSTON — Ozzie Albies fractured the big toe on his right foot, and the Braves placed him on the 10-day injured list, the club announced Tuesday.

The Braves selected the contract of David Fletcher, who began the season at Triple-A Gwinnett.

In Monday’s win over the Astros at Minute Maid Park, Albies was hit by a pitch in the second inning – which scored a run because the bases were loaded. Albies hobbled around in pain, but finished the rest of the game.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Ossoff to USPS chief about mail woes: ‘You’ve got weeks ... to fix this’46m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia regents increase tuition for the 2024-25 school year
49m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia attorney general defends lawsuit against Biden student loan plan

Credit: AJC

Watchdog agency investigating challenger to Fulton Trump judge
2h ago

Credit: AJC

Watchdog agency investigating challenger to Fulton Trump judge
2h ago

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Hush money trial: Judge permits potential juror inquiry on social media posts
5m ago
The Latest

Pitchers excel before offensive outburst lifts Braves over Astros
‘Best day of my life’: Back in Houston, Braves reminisce on winning the World Series
Braves Report podcast: Marcell Ozuna delivers in Miami
Featured

Credit: Bita Honarvar, AJC

Vidalia onions: When does the season begin?
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese now in WNBA, when will they play in Atlanta?
A.M. ATL: Rest in peace, Rico Wade, Atlanta rap music pioneer