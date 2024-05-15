Braves reliever Pierce Johnson ‘felt really good’ facing hitters Wednesday

If the Braves were to ask Johnson, would he feel healthy enough to be activated Friday?

“One-thousand percent,” he said. “I’m ready to go.”

Johnson will be a massive addition for the bullpen. Before hitting the injured list, he had allowed four earned runs over 12 innings, with 16 strikeouts and five walks. His last appearance came April 29 in Seattle, where he struck out the side in a scoreless inning to continue a no-hit bid at the time. Johnson then missed the next three games before the Braves placed him on the injured list.

“I was choking the ball a lot because the ball was kind of slick in Seattle, and I just felt like I didn’t recover as fast,” Johnson said. “I got hot the next day, and it just didn’t feel good, and so I brought it up to the trainers, and they were like, ‘All right, let’s just take a couple days.’ It was just one of those things that you’re very cautious about because it’s a long year. It was the end of April, early May. Let’s knock it out now, hopefully it’s smooth sailing (from here).”

At this moment, it would seem either Jackson Stephens or Ray Kerr would be the odd man out once Johnson returns. Kerr has provided the Braves with a nice stint up here in place of Tyler Matzek, who’s on the 15-day injured list with left elbow inflammation. Kerr has thrown three scoreless innings, with four strikeouts, but he has minor-league options. Stephens, on the other hand, is out of options and would need to be removed from the roster if the Braves decide not to carry him.

Whatever the decision, the Braves are expected to receive a boost in a couple of days after Johnson got through his live batting practice healthy.

“Thought he looked really good,” said Snitker, who sat in the dugout for it.

Sean Murphy could begin a rehab assignment next week

Sean Murphy (oblique strain) could begin a rehab assignment next week, Snitker confirmed.

On Wednesday, Braves president of baseball operations and general manager Alex Anthopoulos told Nick Cellini and Chris Dimino on 680 The Fan that the goal would be for Murphy to begin a rehab assignment sometime next week. Anthopoulos also said not to hold him to that, just because Murphy might need an extra day or something.

Murphy’s first time facing pitchers will probably be in a rehab game, Snitker said. He wasn’t yet ready to do that when Johnson threw Wednesday, and at this time of the year, because everyone is in season, it’s difficult to have a pitcher on hand to throw to a rehabbing hitter.