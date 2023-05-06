X

Braves’ Jared Shuster stars, Travis d’Arnaud starts in Gwinnett victory

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

Jared Shuster struck out five over six no-hit innings as the Gwinnett Stripers combined on a two-hit shutout of the Charlotte Knights in a 2-0 Triple-A victory on Friday night at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.

Braves’ catcher Travis d’Arnaud started the game behind the plate for Gwinnett and went 0-for-3 in his first rehab game for the Stripers (12-18).

Shuster (1-0) allowed only three baserunners on walks in his second quality start of the year.

Brian Moran pitched a hitless seventh, Joe Harvey yielded one hit over a scoreless eighth, and Yacksel Rios worked around a two-out single in the ninth.

The shutout, Gwinnett’s first of 2023, was also the first since a combined three-hitter in a 7-0 win over Jacksonville on September 2, 2022 at Coolray Field.

The Stripers’ Forrest Wall tied the team record for steals in a game with three.

Chicago White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks, pitching for the first time since undergoing treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, struck out one in a scoreless seventh for Charlotte.

TORPY: Random, yet routine, shootings again put a city on edge
