Braves designate Charlie Culberson for assignment to add Nicky Lopez

When the Braves acquired Nicky Lopez from the Royals on Sunday, it seemed like Charlie Culberson might be the corresponding move.

That is now official: The Braves designated Charlie Culberson for assignment. Culberson had one at-bat — and collected a hit — for the Braves.

The Braves could place Culberson on waivers or trade him. It seems likely he would pass through waivers. If he wanted to remain in the organization, he could accept an outright assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett. The Braves released Culberson earlier this season and he ended up signing back and went to Triple A before being called up again.

Culberson has played for five MLB teams. He’s spent parts of four seasons with Atlanta, which had him on the roster for a couple months. But the Braves’ starters play every day, which means there was no opportunity for Culberson.

At this point, Lopez is a better option than Culberson for the utility infielder spot. He can play all over the infield and runs the bases well. If any of Atlanta’s starting infielders misses time, Lopez will likely fill the void more capably.

Still, Culberson is a fan-favorite for some of the Braves faithful because of the clutch moments he had in his time with the team.