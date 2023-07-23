Braves call up strikeout machine Daysbel Hernandez

34 minutes ago
Braves manager Brian Snitker has a saying he often uses when the team calls up players. He last said it about Allan Winans.

When you do well, you get noticed.

The Braves on Sunday selected the contract of right-hander Daysbel Hernandez, who is a perfect example of that. He’ll take Winans’ roster spot after the team optioned him to Triple A following Saturday’s start.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Hernandez, the Braves placed Jesse Chavez – who suffered a left shin contusion in the middle of June – on the 60-day injured list. This means Chavez won’t be eligible to return until the middle of August, though he still seems a ways away regardless.

Across three minor-league levels this season, Hernandez has 32 strikeouts in 22 innings pitched. In 2-2/3 innings with Triple-A Gwinnett before the Braves called him up, Hernandez struck out seven of the nine batters he faced. Over his last five outings – between Double A and Triple A – he struck out 17 of 23 batters he faced.

After undergoing Tommy John surgery last year, he has a 2.05 ERA this season. With the Braves missing a couple key late-inning bullpen arms, perhaps Hernandez will have an opportunity to make a real impact, rather than just filling a roster spot.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

