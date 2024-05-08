Atlanta Braves

Braves Report podcast: Back home and back in the win column

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall (14) makes a catch during the seventh inning at Truist Park on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall (14) makes a catch during the seventh inning at Truist Park on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By AJC Sports
31 minutes ago

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee recaps the Braves’ 4-2 win over the Red Sox on Tuesday night

Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker and third baseman Austin Riley.

AJC beat reporter Justin Toscano joins the podcast to take you inside the clubhouse.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

Braves players Ozzie Albies (left) and Ronald Acuña Jr. celebrate after the Braves defeated the Boston Red Sox 4-2 at Truist Park on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
;

