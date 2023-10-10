Braves’ bats come alive! Game 2 stories and photos in Tuesday AJC ePaper

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
11 minutes ago
X

First came Austin Riley’s 2-run homer in the 8th. And then the double-play everyone is talking about, starting with a leaping catch by Michael Harris II.

Or as the headline in Tuesday’s ePaper called it: “GAME. SAVER. The catch. The throw. The relay. The tag. And so ended Game 2.

Subscribers will find full coverage of Monday’s Game 2 vs. the Phillies in our 15-page Braves After the Game section in the AJC ePaper edition.

COMING WEDNESDAY: Braves pitcher Spencer Strider poster. Collect all your player posters during the playoffs in the AJC print and ePaper editions.

Next Up: Game 3 at Philly, 5:07 p.m., TBS, TruTV. The AJC will have full coverage across all of our platforms, beginning with live updates on AJC.com and the AJC app.

Braves After the Game in the ePaper will bring analysis and commentary after every playoff game.

