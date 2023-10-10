Braves’ bats come alive! Game 2 stories and photos in Tuesday AJC ePaper

First came Austin Riley’s 2-run homer in the 8th. And then the double-play everyone is talking about, starting with a leaping catch by Michael Harris II.

Or as the headline in Tuesday’s ePaper called it: “GAME. SAVER. The catch. The throw. The relay. The tag. And so ended Game 2.

Next Up: Game 3 at Philly, 5:07 p.m., TBS, TruTV.

