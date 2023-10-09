BreakingNews
US raises the death toll to 9 of Americans killed in the weekend Hamas attacks on Israel

Blooper takes on the Phillie Phanatic ahead of NLDS

But what exactly is the Phanatic?
Life
By
1 hour ago
X

The 2021 World Series champs Atlanta Braves and the legendary Philadelphia Phillies are set to battle it out for the best of five in the National League Division Series this week. And the teams’ mascots are getting into the spirit of competition. Blooper, the Atlanta Braves’ newest mascot, recently took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to roast the Phillie Phanatic — one of the most unique mascots in all of baseball.

ExploreUpdated: Braves vs. Phillies: NLDS schedule

“I get that the Phanatic is an OG but his last highlight was recorded with a flash bulb, it’s shocking you guys hate Dallas so much because you relive Phanatic’s glory days the same way they relive their super bowls,” Blooper said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The post has since garnered tons of comments from fans on both sides of the field.

A 300-pound, 6-foot-6-inches “purely fantasy animal,” Major League Baseball’s official description of the Phillie Phanatic describes him as “overweight, clumsy feet, extra long beak, extra-long curled up tongue, gawking neck and ‘slight’ case of body odor.”

Developed by Bonnie Erickson in 1978, the Phillies mascot was designed to make a splash.

“I think I wanted to make a shape that was going to have its own sort of character,” Bonnie told WBUR in 2019. “So that if you put a performer or a human being in it, it was going to be funny just because of the way it moved.”

The mascot’s iconic snout was designed to make the Phillie Phanatic as fanatic as possible.

Explore‘Bring it’: Braves fans, both famous and not, are ready for the playoffs

“They had a slogan which was ‘Philly, Be a Phillie Phanatic,’” Bonnie says. “I took that as wanting to have a megaphone. So that’s where the snout for the Phanatic came from.”

Perhaps the greatest piece of the mascot’s backstory, however, is his origin.

“He evolved in the Galapagos and became this enormous baseball fan,” Bonnie explains. “Because, we figured, who could contest that? This seemed to be the perfect background for a character that nobody could describe. It’s a purely fantasy animal.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Delta cancels flights into Israel after Hamas attack, war outbreak1h ago

Credit: AP

The Jolt: Middle East crisis roils Georgia politics
3h ago

Credit: Portman Holdings

Take a look at Portman’s vertical vision for Amsterdam Walk
2h ago

Credit: AJC file

‘They all went away:’ Why some foreign farmworkers end up leaving the fields
5h ago

Credit: AJC file

‘They all went away:’ Why some foreign farmworkers end up leaving the fields
5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Ga. agencies seek more health spending, raises and reversal of cuts by lawmakers
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Handout

Transitions are inevitable – how we respond is a choice
Where can I find it: Sno-Caps candy, antique appraiser
Uber now offers return package service for UPS, FedEx and USPS
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Election 2023: Voter registration deadline is this Tuesday, Oct. 10
14h ago
Ambassador Ruth Davis lost a keepsake, then a Redditor came to the rescue
AJC INVESTIGATION
City of Atlanta to sue owner of dilapidated Forest Cove apartments
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top