Here is the schedule for the best-of-five National League Division Series between the Braves and the Phillies:

Game 1: Saturday, Phillies at Braves, 6:07 p.m., TBS

Game 2: Monday, Phillies at Braves, 6:07 p.m., TBS

Game 3: Wednesday: Braves at Phillies, TBD, TBS

*Game 4: Oct. 12: Braves at Phillies, TBD, TBS

*Game 5: Oct. 14: Phillies at Braves, TBD, TBS

* - if necessary