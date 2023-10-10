Michael Harris II saves Braves: ‘It’s just one of those things you dream of’

Two years ago, Michael Harris II sat in these same seats, in this same ballpark, watching the Braves during their World Series run. He had always dreamed of playing for his hometown team, but this experience – seeing these guys chase, and then win, a World Series – only intensified that feeling.

He hoped that, one day, he would be the one making a game-changing, postseason-defining play that would be remembered.

On Monday, because of his talent and instincts, his wish came true. He did something you will see on highlight tapes forever. And if these Braves eventually eliminate the Phillies and go on to win the World Series, Harris, and this play, will live on in the annals of franchise history.

“It’s just one of those things you dream of being a Braves fan and trying to be big in those moments,” he said after Monday’s wild 5-4 victory, which he punctuated.

In the top of the ninth, with one out and Bryce Harper on first base, Nick Castellanos swatted a ball toward right-center field. It carried, carried and carried some more. Harris, who can impact a game in any way, sprinted to his left, all the way to the wall.

He leaped into the wall – and made the catch.

Immediately, he chucked the ball back toward the infield, where it went between two infielders and bounced past second base. But Austin Riley backed up the play. As Harper ran around second and back toward first, Riley charged the ball, as if it were a bunt rolling toward him at third. He picked it up and fired an off-balance throw to Matt Olson for the final out.

Truist Park rattled. The Braves had won to match their largest postseason comeback in franchise history. They had saved their season. They were headed to Philadelphia with momentum instead of disappointment.

“After I saw the out at first, I blacked out and was running around the outfield screaming,” Harris said. “I kind of had a moment where I saw the fans out there cheering, and I knew at one point I was out there cheering for these guys, too. To be able to make a big play like that in a big-time moment is huge.”

As Harris described the play, his reaction, the win and everything else, he did so with a raspy voice. He had been screaming – about the plays that spurred the comeback and the play he made to end it.

For two hours on Monday, the Braves looked cooked.

For the next hour, they proved why they were not.

“I still got chills thinking about it,” reliever Pierce Johnson said of the ending.

The kid who authored it grew up a Braves fan. He knew Andruw Jones was in the stands for this game. “I guess just trying to follow in his footsteps and try to be great, like him,” Harris said. He looked like it here.

The importance of this win, and Harris’ play, cannot be understated. The Braves trailed the Phillies, 1-0, in the series. They clung to a one-run lead in the ninth as Philadelphia pressured closer Raisel Iglesias.

The Phillies have such a dominant home-field advantage. Had they gone up, 2-0, on the Braves, Atlanta’s season might have been over. Instead, the vibe is back. So is the belief.

Given all of that, this has to be Harris’ best play ever, right?

“I feel like situation-wise,” Harris said, “that’s (my) top play.”

In the moment, Braves manager Brian Snitker watched it all unfold.

“There’s so much that went through my mind,” he said. “I didn’t know if he was going to run out of room. And after he caught it, you go hoarse yelling. Great play by Austin. Great play by Michael, number one, but then the wherewithal to continue to watch the play and make the big out.”

Ever seen anything like this to end a game?

“Not that I can think of,” Kevin Pillar said. “It’s just, guys on the field just wanted to get it done. It starts with Mike. i think the play that’s getting (expletive) lost – sorry (for) my language – is Riley being there to back it up. That’s one of those plays that you just gotta have a good baseball I.Q. You don’t assume anything.”

Before that, you had Harris crashing into the wall to make the catch. In that moment, he didn’t think twice. Statcast eventually listed Castellanos’ ball as having a 45% catch probability.

He knew he had to get it. If not, Harper would’ve scored.

“I just knew as a defender, I was gonna do anything I could to make the play and get a glove on it,” Harris said. “I’m gonna put my body at risk, and I was just going up to grab it, no matter what.”

Not long after the Braves drafted him, Harris watched their big leaguers go on a magical run to the World Series. They won a ring. They celebrated at a parade, which he attended.

And if they host another one next month, Braves fans will forever think of Harris, and this play, as one reason it happened.

“That’s a hell of a way to win a game,” Pillar said.