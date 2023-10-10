Braves Nation: The view from Philadelphia is not good

Credit: AJC Sports

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
15 minutes ago
X

The Philadelphia Daily News summed up the Braves’ dramatic 5-4 victory over the Phillies in Game 2 of the National League Division Series.

The headline of the tabloid read: ‘Our agony, their ecstasy.’ It was followed by ‘On their way to 2-0 series lead, Phils let it get away.’

Credit: AJC Sports

For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, words could not decribe the Braves victory to even the best-of-series at 1-1.

We chose a headline in our Braves After the Game section (15 pages!) that read: ‘!!!!!!!!!!’

Credit: AJC Sports

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

