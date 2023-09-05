BreakingNews
This was the deadliest Labor Day weekend on Georgia roads in at least 9 years

Braves add veteran shortstop Andrew Velazquez off waivers

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By
5 minutes ago
X

The Braves added more veteran organizational depth Tuesday, claiming shortstop Andrew Velazquez off waivers from the Angels. Velazquez was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Velazquez, 29, has played for five teams across six seasons. He’s spent the past two seasons with the Angels, hitting .191/.242/.300 over 179 games. Velazquez, as his slash line would indicate, is best known for his defensive ability. He’s proved versatile, playing shortstop, second base and the outfield in his career (he’s played 10 innings over three games in center field this season). Velazquez provides the Braves further experienced depth in the upper minors during the final stretch run.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

Additionally, to make room on the 40-man roster, the Braves transferred right-hander Yonny Chirinos to the 60-day injured list. In five starts, Chirinos had a 9.27 ERA. He began the season with Tampa Bay, posting a 4.02 ERA across 15 appearances (four starts).

The Braves open a six-game homestand Tuesday against the Cardinals and Pirates.

About the Author

Follow Gabriel Burns on facebookFollow Gabriel Burns on twitter

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Henri Hollis

Police: 7-year-old shot to death at DeKalb gas station; father arrested1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Young Thug’s lawyers want co-defendant removed from trial due to antics
2h ago

Credit: Photos courtesy Brandon Amato on behalf of Carter

CONTINUING COVERAGE
No timeline yet for Summerhill Publix reopening
3h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

NEW DETAILS
Police: Georgia’s Jarvis Jones driving 86 in a 40 mph zone
3h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

NEW DETAILS
Police: Georgia’s Jarvis Jones driving 86 in a 40 mph zone
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Hearings set to decide Vogtle’s final cost to Georgia Power customers
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves recall right-hander Michael Soroka to start Tuesday
4h ago
Braves Nation: Magic numbers dwindled over weekend
6h ago
NL MVP contenders Ronald Acuña Jr., Mookie Betts share respect
Featured

Credit: Handout

Fall Travel: Plan your next getaway around one of these 10 festivals
7h ago
Power and representation at stake in Georgia redistricting trial
Merkel, the skin cancer that attacked Jimmy Buffett, is rare but aggressive
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top