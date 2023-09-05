Braves add veteran shortstop Andrew Velazquez off waivers

The Braves added more veteran organizational depth Tuesday, claiming shortstop Andrew Velazquez off waivers from the Angels. Velazquez was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Velazquez, 29, has played for five teams across six seasons. He’s spent the past two seasons with the Angels, hitting .191/.242/.300 over 179 games. Velazquez, as his slash line would indicate, is best known for his defensive ability. He’s proved versatile, playing shortstop, second base and the outfield in his career (he’s played 10 innings over three games in center field this season). Velazquez provides the Braves further experienced depth in the upper minors during the final stretch run.

Additionally, to make room on the 40-man roster, the Braves transferred right-hander Yonny Chirinos to the 60-day injured list. In five starts, Chirinos had a 9.27 ERA. He began the season with Tampa Bay, posting a 4.02 ERA across 15 appearances (four starts).

The Braves open a six-game homestand Tuesday against the Cardinals and Pirates.