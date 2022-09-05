AJC Braves Report podcast: The Braves inch closer as the final month begins

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC sports journalist Gabe Burns fills in for beat reporter Justin Toscano. He joins Jay Black to discuss what Atlanta must do to reel in the Mets in the season’s final month and explain why the Braves should go all-out to win the National League East and avoid the new wild-card series.

Our crew will also discuss the record-setting pitching performance by Spencer Strider and what it means if Kyle Wright wins 20 games. Plus, is there a reason to worry about Kenley Jansen’s struggles and Ronald Acuña’s knee?