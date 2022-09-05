ajc logo
X

AJC Braves Report podcast: The Braves inch closer as the final month begins

Braves outfielder Michael Harris hits an RBI single against the Marlins during the sixth inning Sunday at Truist Park. (Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Combined ShapeCaption
Braves outfielder Michael Harris hits an RBI single against the Marlins during the sixth inning Sunday at Truist Park. (Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

There’s one month to go in the 2022 regular season, and the Braves have one game to make up for their fifth straight division title.

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC sports journalist Gabe Burns fills in for beat reporter Justin Toscano. He joins Jay Black to discuss what Atlanta must do to reel in the Mets in the season’s final month and explain why the Braves should go all-out to win the National League East and avoid the new wild-card series.

Our crew will also discuss the record-setting pitching performance by Spencer Strider and what it means if Kyle Wright wins 20 games. Plus, is there a reason to worry about Kenley Jansen’s struggles and Ronald Acuña’s knee?

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast:

Braves sweep Marlins, pull closer to Mets for NL East lead

Spencer Strider sets Atlanta Braves record with 16 strikeouts

Ozzie Albies, Ian Anderson play for Gwinnett Stripers

Braves add Jesse Chavez, Orlando Arcia as roster expands

Kyle Wright notches MLB-leading 17th win as Braves beat Rockies

Braves outfielder Michael Harris wins second NL Rookie of the Month award

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
Stetson Bennett shouldn’t be long shot to win Heisman. He’s not anymore17h ago
Max Fried’s strong start propels Braves to sweep of Marlins, closer to Mets
8h ago
5 things we learned from Georgia’s domination of Ducks
20h ago
NFC South preview: A division of change, intrigue and the GOAT
16h ago
NFC South preview: A division of change, intrigue and the GOAT
16h ago
Atlanta United looks meek in loss at Portland
10h ago
The Latest
Max Fried’s strong start propels Braves to sweep of Marlins, closer to Mets
8h ago
Braves sweep Marlins, pull closer to Mets for NL East lead
10h ago
Braves’ Robbie Grossman secures walk-off walk to edge Marlins
Featured
ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton

Watch: 73,000 sing ‘happy birthday’ to Georgia’s Vince Dooley
16h ago
Labor Day celebrations, Dragon Con and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
Atlanta Beltline reveals map it hopes to take through Buckhead
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top