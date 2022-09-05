AJC Braves Report podcast: The Braves inch closer as the final month begins

There’s one month to go in the 2022 regular season, and the Braves have one game to make up for their fifth straight division title.
In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC sports journalist Gabe Burns fills in for beat reporter Justin Toscano. He joins Jay Black to discuss what Atlanta must do to reel in the Mets in the season’s final month and explain why the Braves should go all-out to win the National League East and avoid the new wild-card series.
Our crew will also discuss the record-setting pitching performance by Spencer Strider and what it means if Kyle Wright wins 20 games. Plus, is there a reason to worry about Kenley Jansen’s struggles and Ronald Acuña’s knee?
Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”
For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.
Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast:
Braves sweep Marlins, pull closer to Mets for NL East lead
Spencer Strider sets Atlanta Braves record with 16 strikeouts
Ozzie Albies, Ian Anderson play for Gwinnett Stripers
Braves add Jesse Chavez, Orlando Arcia as roster expands
Kyle Wright notches MLB-leading 17th win as Braves beat Rockies
Braves outfielder Michael Harris wins second NL Rookie of the Month award
About the Author