Kyle Wright notches MLB-leading 17th win as Braves beat Rockies

2. There’s a little over a month remaining in the regular season. Wright, who made only two regular-season starts last season, has produced a true break-out campaign that’s provided the Braves needed stability in their rotation (especially with Ian Anderson’s unexpected struggles).

Acknowledging pitcher wins is out of style for many, but it’s nonetheless an achievement that Wright leads MLB with 17 victories. The two players with 16, Tony Gonsolin and Justin Verlander, are on the injured list.

Wright could become the first Braves pitcher to lead the majors in wins since Tom Glavine in 2000. The last Braves pitcher to lead the National League in victories was Russ Ortiz in 2003.

“It truly is a (honor), because you have to score runs and you have to play defense, but to have my name (up there), it’s pretty cool,” Wright said. “Hopefully we can get some more.”

3. Austin Riley crushed a two-run homer off Ryan Feltner in the first inning to give the Braves an early lead. It was Riley’s 32nd homer of the season and his first since Aug. 19. He’s one short of equaling his career high set last season.

Riley is fourth in MLB in homers, his latest blast snapping a tie with Mookie Betts. Only Aaron Judge (51), Kyle Schwarber (36) and Paul Goldschmidt (33) have launched more home runs.

“He’s putting together a really nice year,” manager Brian Snitker said of Riley. “That’s another one of our young guys that it’s been good to see him mature and how he’s taken ahold of this.”

4. Slugger Ronald Acuna returned to the lineup after a three-game absence due to right-knee soreness. Acuna, hitting leadoff, went 1-for-4. He smashed a first-pitch homer to center off Feltner in the fifth that extended the Braves’ advantage to three runs. It was Acuna’s 11th homer.

After the game, Acuna said his knee feels ‘terrible,’ but added “we’re going to play through it until the season is over.”

5. Kenley Jansen notched his 30th save but surrendered a two-run homer to Michael Toglia. It was Toglia’s first career homer. Jansen went 3-0 to the ensuing hitter, Sean Bouchard, before eventually retiring him on a grounder that shortstop Dansby Swanson fielded cleanly and fired perfectly to first.

Jansen was coming off a blown save in St. Louis. He’s labored in recent outings (including walking six in 9-1/3 innings this month), but Snitker didn’t indicate his faith in Jansen is shaken.

“I’m not worried about him,” Snitker said. “He bounced back after a tough outing and got a save.”

Braves 3, Rockies 2

Stat to know

11-2 (The Braves are 11-2 at Truist Park when Wright starts.)

Quotable

“The confidence, the pitch mix; the curveball has been big for him, the sinker tonight was really good. His arsenal and weapons are real. The confidence he’s pitching with, he’s a different guy.” – Snitker on Wright

Up next

The Braves and Rockies finish their series Thursday when Spencer Strider (8-4, 2.87) faces Chad Kuhl (6-7, 5.17).