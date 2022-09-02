ajc logo
Ozzie Albies, Ian Anderson play for Gwinnett Stripers

Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies fractured a foot on June 13. AP file photo

Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies fractured a foot on June 13. AP file photo

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Braves’ Ozzie Albies is back on the field. Sort of.

Albies served as the designated hitter for the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers Thursday night in his first game on a rehab assignment.

He batted leadoff and went 0-for-4 in the Stripers’ 3-1 loss to Jacksonville. Albies struck out once.

Ian Anderson started for Gwinnett and went 5 2/3 innings, allowing nine hits and two earned runs. He walked one and struck out five and got the loss.

Albies last played June 13 when he fractured his foot in Washington. The team had pinpointed a return for some time in September. Albies traveled with the Braves during their latest road trip and has progressed well.

“He has to get his body (comfortable),” Braves manager Brian Snitker said Wednesday. “He’s in good shape and everything, but until you get out there and put the cleats on, and play the innings − it’s just getting his body back in game shape. We’ll be able to tell, see how he feels, things like that. ... We miss a guy like Oz. The things he brings to our club, who he is. I’m sure he’s looking forward to getting back and playing baseball again.”

The Braves’ Mike Soroka, also recovering from an injury, pitches for Gwinnett in Friday’s game against the Jumbo Shrimp at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

