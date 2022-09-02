Ozzie Albies, Ian Anderson play for Gwinnett Stripers

“He has to get his body (comfortable),” Braves manager Brian Snitker said Wednesday. “He’s in good shape and everything, but until you get out there and put the cleats on, and play the innings − it’s just getting his body back in game shape. We’ll be able to tell, see how he feels, things like that. ... We miss a guy like Oz. The things he brings to our club, who he is. I’m sure he’s looking forward to getting back and playing baseball again.”

The Braves’ Mike Soroka, also recovering from an injury, pitches for Gwinnett in Friday’s game against the Jumbo Shrimp at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field.