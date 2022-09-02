Spencer Strider sets Atlanta Braves record with 16 strikeouts

Warren Spahn holds the Braves’ franchise record with 18 strikeouts in a game against the Cubs during the 1952 season, when the Braves were in Boston. Strider’s 16 was the most achieved by a Braves pitcher for Atlanta.

John Smoltz held the previous Atlanta record with 15 strikeouts. The Hall of Famer did it twice, against the New York Mets on April 10, 2005 and against the Montreal Expos on May 24, 1992.