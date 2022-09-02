Spencer Strider sets Atlanta Braves record with 16 strikeouts

Spencer Strider set the Atlanta Braves record with 16 strikeouts Thursday at Truist Park, dominating the Rockies over eight scoreless frames.
The Braves beat Colorado 3-0.
Of all the brilliant pitchers the Braves have had since moving to Atlanta in 1966, Strider achieved this mark during his rookie season at just age 23. He allowed two hits, working efficiently and powerfully. His velocity hovered in the high 90s and he touched triple digits.
Warren Spahn holds the Braves’ franchise record with 18 strikeouts in a game against the Cubs during the 1952 season, when the Braves were in Boston. Strider’s 16 was the most achieved by a Braves pitcher for Atlanta.
John Smoltz held the previous Atlanta record with 15 strikeouts. The Hall of Famer did it twice, against the New York Mets on April 10, 2005 and against the Montreal Expos on May 24, 1992.
Strider owns a 2.67 ERA during his first full major-league season.
