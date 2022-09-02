ajc logo
Spencer Strider sets Atlanta Braves record with 16 strikeouts

Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider delivers against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning in a MLB baseball game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Spencer Strider set the Atlanta Braves record with 16 strikeouts Thursday at Truist Park, dominating the Rockies over eight scoreless frames.

The Braves beat Colorado 3-0.

Of all the brilliant pitchers the Braves have had since moving to Atlanta in 1966, Strider achieved this mark during his rookie season at just age 23. He allowed two hits, working efficiently and powerfully. His velocity hovered in the high 90s and he touched triple digits.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Braves

Warren Spahn holds the Braves’ franchise record with 18 strikeouts in a game against the Cubs during the 1952 season, when the Braves were in Boston. Strider’s 16 was the most achieved by a Braves pitcher for Atlanta.

John Smoltz held the previous Atlanta record with 15 strikeouts. The Hall of Famer did it twice, against the New York Mets on April 10, 2005 and against the Montreal Expos on May 24, 1992.

Strider owns a 2.67 ERA during his first full major-league season.

Braves 3, Rockies 0

About the Author

Follow Gabriel Burns on facebookFollow Gabriel Burns on twitter

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

