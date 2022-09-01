Braves add Jesse Chavez, Orlando Arcia as roster expands

Chavez, 39, was claimed off waivers from the Angels two days ago. The Braves traded him Aug. 2 as part of the deal to acquire reliever Raisel Iglesias, but the Angels cut him loose this week. Chavez had a 2.11 ERA over 31 appearances with the Braves earlier this season. He will be eligible for the postseason.

Arcia has been sidelined for three weeks because of a left hamstring injury. He suffered the injury while running the bases during a 10th-inning double in Boston. Arcia went 3-for-13 over a four-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett. Arcia has hit .243 with a .726 OPS across 56 games this season.