Braves add Jesse Chavez, Orlando Arcia as roster expands

The Braves added reliever Jesse Chavez and utilityman Orlando Arcia to their active roster Thursday, the day that MLB roster limits expanded from 26 to 28 players.
Chavez, 39, was claimed off waivers from the Angels two days ago. The Braves traded him Aug. 2 as part of the deal to acquire reliever Raisel Iglesias, but the Angels cut him loose this week. Chavez had a 2.11 ERA over 31 appearances with the Braves earlier this season. He will be eligible for the postseason.
Arcia has been sidelined for three weeks because of a left hamstring injury. He suffered the injury while running the bases during a 10th-inning double in Boston. Arcia went 3-for-13 over a four-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett. Arcia has hit .243 with a .726 OPS across 56 games this season.
While Chavez provides another multi-inning option, Arcia further bolsters the team’s position depth. In his absence, the Braves promoted rookie Vaughn Grissom, who’s proved MLB-ready despite having skipped Triple-A. The team has another infielder on its way soon.
Second baseman Ozzie Albies began his rehab assignment Thursday in Gwinnett as he continues his path back from a fractured foot. The Braves should have time to get Albies re-acclimated ahead of the postseason while also working through their roster logjam.
They haven’t indicated their plans for Grissom when Albies returns, but he’s started to practice in left field. The designated hitter provides another avenue to keep Grissom in the lineup. It’s a good problem for the Braves to have.
The Braves also made two procedural moves. Right-hander Mike Soroka (Achilles) was removed from the IL and optioned to Triple-A, where he’ll make his next start Friday. It remains to be seen whether Soroka, who sustained two Achilles ruptures since his last regular-season start in summer 2020, pitches in the majors this season. The team also transferred reliever Darren O’Day to the 60-day IL. The Braves said Wednesday that O’Day suffered a sprained right big toe during his latest rehab assignment.
