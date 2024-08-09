High School Sports

Luke Nickel, Milton

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Position: Quarterback

Height, weight: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds

Class: Senior

College choice: Committed to Miami

2023 season wrap-up: Nickel was named the AJC’s Class 7A offensive player of the year after leading Milton to the state championship. He was 258-of-394 passing for 3,914 yards and 38 touchdowns with four interceptions. He passed for 14 touchdowns in the Eagles’ five playoff victories and threw for 434 yards in a semifinals victory over Grayson. Nickel is a consensus top-250 national prospect.

School’s first Super 11 player since: Paul Tchio in 2019.

