16 minutes ago

Ousmane Kromah, Lee County

Position: Running back

Height, weight: 6-foot-2, 218 pounds

Class: Senior

College choice: Auburn, Georgia, Florida State and Tennessee are the apparent leaders out of a reported 25 scholarship offers.

2023 season wrap-up: Kromah had 2,305 yards from scrimmage – 1,783 rushing, 522 receiving – and scored 29 touchdowns for a 10-3 team that reached the Class 6A quarterfinals. It was his third consecutive season with more than 1,500 yards rushing. Kromah is the state’s top running back prospect, the No. 83 player nationally overall and the No. 5 player at his position, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

School’s first Super 11 player since: Otis Reese in 2017.

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

