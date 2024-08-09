Ousmane Kromah, Lee County

Class: Senior

College choice: Auburn, Georgia, Florida State and Tennessee are the apparent leaders out of a reported 25 scholarship offers.

2023 season wrap-up: Kromah had 2,305 yards from scrimmage – 1,783 rushing, 522 receiving – and scored 29 touchdowns for a 10-3 team that reached the Class 6A quarterfinals. It was his third consecutive season with more than 1,500 yards rushing. Kromah is the state’s top running back prospect, the No. 83 player nationally overall and the No. 5 player at his position, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

School’s first Super 11 player since: Otis Reese in 2017.