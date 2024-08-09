High School Sports

Antwann “A.J.” Hill, Houston County

2024 AJC Super 11 Houston County quarterback AJ Hill headshot at Houston County high school, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Warner Robins, Ga. Hill is a 4-star quarterback in the class of 2025 and a Memphis verbal commitment. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By
19 minutes ago

Position: Quarterback

Height, weight: 6-foot-5, 215 pounds

Class: Senior

College choice: Committed to Memphis

2023 season wrap-up: Hill passed for 2,732 yards and led Houston County to a 9-3 finish and the second round of the Class 6A playoffs. He had his best season as a sophomore, passing for 3,663 yards and 40 touchdowns and has career numbers of 7,278 yards and 79 touchdowns. Hill is a consensus top-250 national recruit and the 25th-highest-rated Georgia quarterback this century.

School’s first Super 11 player since: Jake Fromm in 2016.

About the Author

Follow Chip Saye on facebook

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

