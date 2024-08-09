Antwann “A.J.” Hill, Houston County

Class: Senior

College choice: Committed to Memphis

2023 season wrap-up: Hill passed for 2,732 yards and led Houston County to a 9-3 finish and the second round of the Class 6A playoffs. He had his best season as a sophomore, passing for 3,663 yards and 40 touchdowns and has career numbers of 7,278 yards and 79 touchdowns. Hill is a consensus top-250 national recruit and the 25th-highest-rated Georgia quarterback this century.

School’s first Super 11 player since: Jake Fromm in 2016.