Isaiah Gibson, Warner Robins

Class: Senior

College choice: Committed to Georgia

2023 season wrap-up: Gibson had 19 tackles for losses and was a first-team Georgia Athletic Coaches Association all-state selection for a team that went 9-4 and reached the Class 5A quarterfinals. He also was a starter and had six sacks for Warner Robins’ 2022 state runner-up team. Gibson is a consensus top-75 national recruit and ranked No. 1 at his position by 247Sports and On3.

School’s first Super 11 player since: Vic Burley in 2022