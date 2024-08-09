High School Sports

Isaiah Gibson, Warner Robins

2024 AJC Super 11 Warner Robins defensive end Isaiah Gibson at Warner Robins high school, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Warner Robins, Ga. Gibson is 5-star defensive end in the class of 2025 and a Georgia verbal commitment. (Jason Getz / AJC)

By
15 minutes ago

Position: Defensive line/linebacker

Height, weight: 6-foot-5, 250 pounds

Class: Senior

College choice: Committed to Georgia

2023 season wrap-up: Gibson had 19 tackles for losses and was a first-team Georgia Athletic Coaches Association all-state selection for a team that went 9-4 and reached the Class 5A quarterfinals. He also was a starter and had six sacks for Warner Robins’ 2022 state runner-up team. Gibson is a consensus top-75 national recruit and ranked No. 1 at his position by 247Sports and On3.

School’s first Super 11 player since: Vic Burley in 2022

About the Author

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

