Dee Reddick, Thomas County Central

2024 AJC Super 11 Thomas County Central defensive back Kendarius Reddick at Thomas County Central high school, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Thomasville, Ga. Reddick is a 4-star defensive back in the class of 2025 and a UCF verbal commitment. (Jason Getz / AJC)

By
18 minutes ago

Position: Defensive back

Height, weight: 5-foot-11, 170 pounds

Class: Senior

College choice: Committed to Central Florida

2023 season wrap-up: Reddick had 38 solo tackles and four interceptions in helping lead Thomas County Central to a 15-0 season and its first state championship since 1997. He was the AJC’s Class 6A defensive player of the year and a unanimous first-team all-state selection. Reddick is a consensus top-150 national player and the No. 12 safety in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

School’s first Super 11 player since: Adam Choice in 2013.

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

