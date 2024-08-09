Dee Reddick, Thomas County Central

Class: Senior

College choice: Committed to Central Florida

2023 season wrap-up: Reddick had 38 solo tackles and four interceptions in helping lead Thomas County Central to a 15-0 season and its first state championship since 1997. He was the AJC’s Class 6A defensive player of the year and a unanimous first-team all-state selection. Reddick is a consensus top-150 national player and the No. 12 safety in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

School’s first Super 11 player since: Adam Choice in 2013.