C.J. Wiley, Milton

Class: Senior

College choice: Committed to Florida State

2023 season wrap-up: Wiley had 68 receptions for a state-best 1,473 yards and 14 touchdowns on the Class 7A championship team after transferring from Alpharetta. He was the only junior wide receiver above Class 3A to make first-team all-state. Wiley is a consensus top-200 national recruit and the No. 15 wide receiver nationally. His father, Chuck, is a former LSU and NFL defensive end.

School’s first Super 11 player since: Paul Tchio in 2019.