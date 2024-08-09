High School Sports

C.J. Wiley, Milton

2024 AJC Super 11 Milton wide receiver CJ Wiley at Milton high school, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Milton, Ga. Wiley is a 4-star wide receiver in the class of 2025 and a Florida State verbal commitment. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

2024 AJC Super 11 Milton wide receiver CJ Wiley at Milton high school, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Milton, Ga. Wiley is a 4-star wide receiver in the class of 2025 and a Florida State verbal commitment. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
18 minutes ago

C.J. Wiley, Milton

Position: Wide receiver

Height, weight: 6-foot-4, 195 pounds

Class: Senior

College choice: Committed to Florida State

2023 season wrap-up: Wiley had 68 receptions for a state-best 1,473 yards and 14 touchdowns on the Class 7A championship team after transferring from Alpharetta. He was the only junior wide receiver above Class 3A to make first-team all-state. Wiley is a consensus top-200 national recruit and the No. 15 wide receiver nationally. His father, Chuck, is a former LSU and NFL defensive end.

School’s first Super 11 player since: Paul Tchio in 2019.

About the Author

Follow Chip Saye on facebook

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Preseason all-state: Douglas County places 4 players on Class 6A team
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Preseason all-state: Faulkner, wide receivers lead Class 3A team
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Preseason all-state: Milton dominates with 7 players on Class 5A team
Placeholder Image

Preseason all-state: RB Gordon, DB Dinkins lead Class 4A team
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

AJC Super 11 team dominated by players from outside metro Atlanta8m ago
Isaiah Gibson, Warner Robins10m ago
Elijah Griffin, Savannah Christian10m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Passengers sue Delta over refunds from July meltdown, cancellations
Soldier in My Lai massacre lived quietly in Georgia for decades
Morehouse School of Medicine receives $175M donation in largest gift to HBCUs