Elyiss Williams, Camden County

2024 AJC Super 11 Camden County tight end Elyiss Williams poses at Camden County high school, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Kingsland, Ga. Williams is 5-star tight end in the class of 2025 and a Georgia verbal commitment. (Jason Getz / AJC)

By
32 minutes ago

Position: Tight end

Height, weight: 6-foot-8, 280 pounds

Class: Senior

College choice: Committed to Georgia

2023 season wrap-up: Williams had 25 receptions for 530 yards and seven touchdowns on a Class 7A semifinals team that ran the wing-T. He is Camden County’s highest-rated recruit in history and the state’s No. 2 tight end this century behind Arik Gilbert. He is a top-25 national recruit and the consensus No. 1 tight end. Williams was an all-state basketball player last season and the Region 1-7A player of the year.

School’s first Super 11 player since: Micah Morris in 2020.

About the Author

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

