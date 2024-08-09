Elyiss Williams, Camden County

Class: Senior

College choice: Committed to Georgia

2023 season wrap-up: Williams had 25 receptions for 530 yards and seven touchdowns on a Class 7A semifinals team that ran the wing-T. He is Camden County’s highest-rated recruit in history and the state’s No. 2 tight end this century behind Arik Gilbert. He is a top-25 national recruit and the consensus No. 1 tight end. Williams was an all-state basketball player last season and the Region 1-7A player of the year.

School’s first Super 11 player since: Micah Morris in 2020.