High School Sports

Justus Terry, Manchester

2024 AJC Super 11 Manchester defensive lineman Justus Terry at Manchester High School, Friday, August 2, 2024, in Manchester, Ga. Terry is 5-star defensive lineman in the class of 2025 and is uncommitted. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

2024 AJC Super 11 Manchester defensive lineman Justus Terry at Manchester High School, Friday, August 2, 2024, in Manchester, Ga. Terry is 5-star defensive lineman in the class of 2025 and is uncommitted. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
20 minutes ago

Justus Terry, Manchester

Position: Defensive line

Height, weight: 6-foot-5, 275 pounds

Class: Senior

College choice: Terry, previously committed to Southern Cal and Georgia, is likely to announce his decision in December.

2023 season wrap-up: Terry had 13 sacks and 74 solo tackles for an 11-3 team that finished as the state runner-up in Class A Division II. He was a first-team AJC, Georgia Athletic Coaches Association and Recruit Georgia all-state selection. Terry is the consensus No. 2 defensive line prospect nationally (No. 1 according to Rivals), the No. 2 prospect in Georgia and the 11th-highest-rated Georgia recruit this century.

School’s first Super 11 player since: Terry is the first.

About the Author

Follow Chip Saye on facebook

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Top players by position: 4 defensive linemen hold No. 1 rankings
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

After dominant end to 2023, Georgia Tech’s offensive line back for more in 2024
Placeholder Image

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Top players by position: Carter, Smith lead talented group of wide receivers
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Top players by position: ACC, SEC high on Georgia’s offensive linemen
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

AJC Super 11 team dominated by players from outside metro Atlanta12m ago
Isaiah Gibson, Warner Robins14m ago
Elijah Griffin, Savannah Christian14m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Passengers sue Delta over refunds from July meltdown, cancellations
Soldier in My Lai massacre lived quietly in Georgia for decades
Morehouse School of Medicine receives $175M donation in largest gift to HBCUs