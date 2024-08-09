Justus Terry, Manchester

Class: Senior

College choice: Terry, previously committed to Southern Cal and Georgia, is likely to announce his decision in December.

2023 season wrap-up: Terry had 13 sacks and 74 solo tackles for an 11-3 team that finished as the state runner-up in Class A Division II. He was a first-team AJC, Georgia Athletic Coaches Association and Recruit Georgia all-state selection. Terry is the consensus No. 2 defensive line prospect nationally (No. 1 according to Rivals), the No. 2 prospect in Georgia and the 11th-highest-rated Georgia recruit this century.

School’s first Super 11 player since: Terry is the first.