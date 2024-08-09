Elijah Griffin, Savannah Christian

Class: Senior

College choices: Recruiting websites indicate that Georgia is the leader out of a reported 40 scholarship offers.

2023 season wrap-up: Griffin was named the AJC’s Class 3A defensive player of the year after recording 31 tackles for losses for a 12-3 state runner-up team. He had 30 tackles for losses as a sophomore. Griffin, a four-year starter who got his first scholarship offer in middle school, is the consensus No. 1 defensive line prospect nationally and the seventh-highest-rated Georgia recruit this century.

School’s first Super 11 player since: Demetris Robertson in 2015.