Elijah Griffin, Savannah Christian

19 minutes ago

Elijah Griffin, Savannah Christian

Position: Defensive line

Height, weight: 6-foot-5, 285 pounds

Class: Senior

College choices: Recruiting websites indicate that Georgia is the leader out of a reported 40 scholarship offers.

2023 season wrap-up: Griffin was named the AJC’s Class 3A defensive player of the year after recording 31 tackles for losses for a 12-3 state runner-up team. He had 30 tackles for losses as a sophomore. Griffin, a four-year starter who got his first scholarship offer in middle school, is the consensus No. 1 defensive line prospect nationally and the seventh-highest-rated Georgia recruit this century.

School’s first Super 11 player since: Demetris Robertson in 2015.

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

