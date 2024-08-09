Zayden Walker, Schley County

Class: Senior

College choice: Committed to Georgia

2023 season wrap-up: Walker, a four-year starter who plays extensively on offense and defense, has 44.5 tackles for losses, 2,475 all-purpose yards and 51 touchdowns in his career. He is the consensus No. 24 player nationally and the highest-rated Schley County prospect in history, beating out his brother, former Auburn player Zykeivous Walker. Schley County is 24-4 over the past two seasons.

School’s first Super 11 player since: Walker is the first.