Zayden Walker, Schley County

Zayden Walker, Schley County linebacker

17 minutes ago

Zayden Walker, Schley County

Position: Linebacker

Height, weight: 6-foot-3, 230 pounds

Class: Senior

College choice: Committed to Georgia

2023 season wrap-up: Walker, a four-year starter who plays extensively on offense and defense, has 44.5 tackles for losses, 2,475 all-purpose yards and 51 touchdowns in his career. He is the consensus No. 24 player nationally and the highest-rated Schley County prospect in history, beating out his brother, former Auburn player Zykeivous Walker. Schley County is 24-4 over the past two seasons.

School’s first Super 11 player since: Walker is the first.

About the Author

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

