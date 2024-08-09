Julian Lewis, Carrollton

Class: Senior

College choice: Committed to Southern Cal

2023 season wrap-up: Lewis has passed for 7,212 yards and 96 touchdowns in his freshman and sophomore seasons, leading Carrollton to 14-1 and 11-2 finishes. He’s completing 66% of his passes. Lewis reclassified in January as a Class of 2025 recruit. Lewis is a consensus top-15 national recruit and the No. 3 quarterback. He is the third-highest-rated Georgia QB prospect this century behind Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields.

School’s first Super 11 player since: Chaz Chambliss in 2020.