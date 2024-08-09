High School Sports

Julian Lewis, Carrollton

2024 AJC Super 11 Carrollton quarterback Julian Lewis at Carrollton high school, Thursday, August 1, 2024, in Carrollton, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

2024 AJC Super 11 Carrollton quarterback Julian Lewis at Carrollton high school, Thursday, August 1, 2024, in Carrollton, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
17 minutes ago

Julian Lewis, Carrollton

Position: Quarterback

Height, weight: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds

Class: Senior

College choice: Committed to Southern Cal

2023 season wrap-up: Lewis has passed for 7,212 yards and 96 touchdowns in his freshman and sophomore seasons, leading Carrollton to 14-1 and 11-2 finishes. He’s completing 66% of his passes. Lewis reclassified in January as a Class of 2025 recruit. Lewis is a consensus top-15 national recruit and the No. 3 quarterback. He is the third-highest-rated Georgia QB prospect this century behind Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields.

School’s first Super 11 player since: Chaz Chambliss in 2020.

About the Author

Follow Chip Saye on facebook

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Preseason all-state: Douglas County places 4 players on Class 6A team
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Elijah Griffin, Savannah Christian14m ago
Placeholder Image

Preseason all-state: RB Gordon, DB Dinkins lead Class 4A team
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Top players by position: 4 defensive linemen hold No. 1 rankings
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

AJC Super 11 team dominated by players from outside metro Atlanta12m ago
Isaiah Gibson, Warner Robins14m ago
Elijah Griffin, Savannah Christian14m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Passengers sue Delta over refunds from July meltdown, cancellations
Soldier in My Lai massacre lived quietly in Georgia for decades
Morehouse School of Medicine receives $175M donation in largest gift to HBCUs