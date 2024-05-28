T-Wolves vs. Mavs prop picks: 3 best bets for Game 4

Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals tips off tonight in Dallas as the hosting Mavericks lead the series 3-0 over the Minnesota Timberwolves. It will be a party atmosphere in the American Airlines Center as the Mavs are just one win away from the franchise’s first NBA Finals since 2011. The Timberwolves will need a win to keep their season alive and send this series back to Minnesota for a Game 5.

Ahead of tonight’s matchup, NBA fans can get in on the action with the best prop bets for Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Western Conference Finals Game 4.

Best prop bets for Timberwolves vs. Mavericks: WCF Game 4 prop picks

Entering this Western Conference Finals series, the Timberwolves were sizeable betting favorites and had the right to host both of the first two games in their home gym. Despite being the road team, the Mavericks stole Games 1 and 2 in the closing minutes with a combined winning margin of four points to take a commanding 2-0 series lead back to Dallas for Game 3.

In Game 3, the Mavs flexed their muscle in front of their home crowd, beating the Timberwolves 116-107 to take a 3-0 stranglehold on this best-of-seven series. Now with their backs against the wall, the Timberwolves must pull out a win in Game 4 or their season is over. Should the T-Wolves prevail, the series would be sent back to Minnesota for Game 5.

So before this potentially clinching game takes place, let’s break down the best prop bets for Timberwolves vs. Mavericks in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Anthony Edwards over 26.5 points (-115)

Game 3 was Anthony Edwards’ most productive offensive performance so far in this series as the Timberwolves superstar scored 26 points and dished out 9 assists. Before Game 3, Edwards had told the media he planned to be more aggressive on the offensive end, and he backed up that statement with his most field goal attempts of the series (24).

The Timberwolves need a win tonight or their season is over, and I’m expecting Edwards to continue his assertiveness offensively. Ant-Man’s points total prop is 26.5 and I’m taking the over here as he will be playing to fight another day and play a Game 5 back home in Minnesota.

Kyrie Irving over 28.5 points + assists (-112)

As the most experienced Playoff-performer on the Mavericks roster, Kyrie Irving has been a leader all throughout this post-season run. So far in this Western Conference Finals, Kyrie is averaging 26.7 points and 4.6 assists per game as he’s put his full offensive repertoire on display. Game 3 was Irving’s most productive offensive outing of the series as he poured in 33 points on 12/20 while recording 4 assists to help the Mavericks win and take a 3-0 series lead.

Kyrie’s points + assists combo prop for tonight is set at 28.5, a number that he has already gone over two of three games in this series. I’m taking the over on this as Irving has shown the ability to clear this number with his scoring output alone.

Naz Reid over 1.5 three’s (-135)

One of the silver linings for the Timberwolves in this series has been the stellar play of their backup forward/center Naz Reid. Through the first three games of this Western Conference Finals, Reid is averaging 17.3 points per game on 53% field goals and 55% on three-point field goals.

In Game 4, Reid’s three-point total is set at 1.5 and I’m taking the over here as he’s already surpassed this number in two of the first three games. Reid shot just 1/5 from downtown in Game 3, but those five attempts were still his series-low. Based on his impressive 55% efficiency and high volume of attempts, I think Reid will make at least two from downtown tonight.