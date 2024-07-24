Reds-Braves game is postponed because of rain, doubleheader planned on Wednesday

ATLANTA (AP) — The game between the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night was postponed because of rain.

The Reds and Braves will play a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday at Truist Park. First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 12:20 p.m., and the start of the second game is set for 6:05 p.m.

Reds right-hander Frankie Montas (4-8, 4.85 ERA) will start the first game and face Atlanta right-hander Allan Winans (0-1, 10.80), who will be promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett for his second start of the season.