Reds-Braves game is postponed because of rain, doubleheader planned on Wednesday

The game between the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night has been postponed because of rain
Ground crew workers remove tarps before a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Ground crew workers remove tarps before a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)
By BILL TROCCHI – Associated Press
2 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — The game between the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night was postponed because of rain.

The Reds and Braves will play a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday at Truist Park. First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 12:20 p.m., and the start of the second game is set for 6:05 p.m.

Reds right-hander Frankie Montas (4-8, 4.85 ERA) will start the first game and face Atlanta right-hander Allan Winans (0-1, 10.80), who will be promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett for his second start of the season.

Braves All-Star Chris Sale (13-3, 2.70), who was scheduled to pitch Tuesday, will face Cincinnati's Nick Martinez (3-5) 3.88) in the nightcap.

The Reds, who are making their only stop in Atlanta this season, won the series opener 4-1 on Monday night, getting seven shutout innings from All-Star pitcher Hunter Greene.

MOVES

The Reds promoted RHP Lyon Richardson from Triple-A Louisville and sent RHP Casey Legumina to Louisville. Richardson was 1-6 with a 5.40 ERA at Louisville.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: Third baseman Austin Riley was placed on the paternity list and will miss three games. The Braves recalled INF Luke Williams from Triple-A Gwinnett. ... INF Whitt Merrifield, who signed a contract with the Braves on Monday after being released by the Phillies, was unavailable Tuesday due to an injury sustained during warmups Monday. He received four stitches on the middle finger of his right (throwing) hand after he was injured on a grounder. He is day-to-day.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Scoreboards above the visiting team's bullpen announce the weather delay during a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Ground crew workers remove tarps before a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

The main scoreboard announces the rain delay at Truist Park during a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

The 2025 MLB All Star logo is displayed in right centerfield at Truist Park at a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

